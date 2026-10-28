The ingredients for some Halloween chocolate chip cookies. Chopped nuts are optional, but with M&Ms, chocolate chips and sprinkles folded into the batter, I thought it had enough crunchy bits.

These Halloween chocolate chip cookies have plenty of crunch and crackle with a chewy center, and eyes that seem unable to focus as they stare back at you. Side note: This marks the return of a skeleton that appeared in photos for my first three Halloween-themed test kitchens in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Despite all those treats, he’s still less than skin and bones

🔊 Listen to this

If you like looking at food that looks back, here’s your dish. Just be advised, the eyes might melt in the oven.

I dutifully bought candy eyeballs as per the instructions for these Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies, even opting for two packs — one large, one small —at the suggestion of the foodnetwork.com chef who opined that mixing the sizes on a cookie gives them a more fun (or more eerie) glare.

I worried that the eyes wouldn’t tolerate the baking heat. That concern proved to be, well, foresight. The first batches came out with black pits where the candy disks had been before baking, as though an oven ghoul had plucked the whites out of the sockets.

Fortunately, I had enough extra peepers to restore snack vision while the dough was still warm and soft enough to assure the transplants would take. The lesson: If you make these, either be sure you buy eyes designed to endure baking, or withhold the eye implants until right after you pull the cookies from the oven. Which raises the question: is the idea of adding them after baking hindsight?

So, what was the reaction at the Times Leader?

“Oh, they are so cute!” news editor Liz Baumeister enthused when MT took samples to the newsroom, later adding, “They remind me of a Toll House cookie (and) I like the unusual combination of sprinkles and M&Ms.”

“They’re crunchy and very tasty!” publisher Kerry Miscavage said. “Perfect for Halloween!”

“I love the way it looks,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “Very festive.”

“They’re very ‘fall’,” sportswriter Kevin Carroll said. “My first thought was, ‘I wonder what those eyes are made of’.” (It’s fair to call them candy.)

“I like the mix of oatmeal and chocolate chips,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said.

“First, I’ve got to say it’s a little too hard for me,” said reporter Margaret Roarty, who was the first of several TL taste testers to decide it would be better to dunk these cookies into a beverage, like coffee, to soften them. “But I like the flavor.”

“Maybe they are a little hard,” Liz said. “They were probably softer right out of the oven.”

“They’re a little hard,” Kevin said. “But nothing dangerous.”

“I don’t know what he was going for (as far as softness/hardness factor),” Lyndsay said. “They’re perfect for people who like a crisper cookie.”

“I wish I’d had some milk to soften it,” executive editor Jake Higgins said.

“I have milk in the refrigerator (in the break room),” MT said.

“I already ate it,” Jake said, noting he liked “the flavor and the size of the cookies,” which do have generous dimensions.

As for MT, she thought the cookies were “as cute as all-get-out” and “nice and crunchy.” She didn’t find them too hard. “Each bite of the cookie seems to change in texture in the first few seconds it’s in your mouth,” she said. “It reminds me of another kind of cookie I’ve had before — maybe snickerdoodles.”

I thought the edges were hard, but the insides —especially the cookie centers — were appropriately soft. And I’m happy to report that within 24 hours out of the oven and on a plate, they got a little softer. You could mitigate the hardness by baking for less than the recommended time. The fact that I opted for insulated baking sheets may have also impacted the texture.

And Jake’s observation of the size is an important point if you opt to make these. The recipe calls for a “scant” quarter cup of dough, and I kept making each batch scanter because the cookies were coming out so big. They spread a lot upon baking, so take the “six cookies to a sheet” advice to heart. It was just the right number for one of my sheets, with another, slightly larger sheet able to comfortably accommodate two more.

Dobru chut!

Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies (foodnetwork.com, Amy Stevenson)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup packed light brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1½ cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup mixed green, purple and orange candy-coated chocolates, such as M&Ms

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mixed green, purple, orange and black Halloween sprinkles and nonpareils

½ cup chopped pecans, optional

48 candy eyeballs

Position an oven rack in the top and bottom and heat the oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment. Stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl.

Combine the brown sugar and granulated sugar with the butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat well to combine, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed to combine, scraping the bowl down once to make sure it is mixed well, about 1 minute. Add the oats, candy-coated chocolates, chocolate chips, half of the sprinkles and the pecans if using. Mix on low speed just to combine, about 30 seconds.

Spread the remaining 1/2 cup sprinkles in a small bowl. Using a 1/4-cup (2-ounce) ice cream scoop or dry measuring cup, scoop a scant 1/4 cup of dough, roll into a ball and flatten them slightly with the palm of your hand. Press the top of the ball in the sprinkles. Place 6 balls of dough on each baking sheet. Arrange 2 eyeballs on each dough ball. (Refrigerate the remaining dough while you bake this batch).

Bake, rotating the pans halfway through, until the edges are crisp and golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove the pans to wire racks to cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to the racks to cool completely. Allow the baking sheets to cool and then repeat with the remaining dough.