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REVIEW

“A Pair of Aces”

By: Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

Rating: 4.8

This is the third collaboration by these two authors in the category of historical fiction. It was last June’s pick by Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

The gripping story set in New York City in the 1930s, is about two trail blazing women: a prosecutor and a brothel madam. Although they are on opposite sides of the law, they form an unusual alliance to bring down the notorious mob boss, Lucky Luciano. This was an interesting time in history highlighting these two women whose strength and determination were overlooked in a male-dominated world.

Polly Adler is a Jewish Russian immigrant who has worked hard to build a high-class brothel business. She prides herself on offering her clients the best of everything: food, booze, music, and girls. Lucky Luciano is putting her girls in danger which makes her willing to help end his reign.

Eunice Carter is the first Black assistant district attorney. She is part of a task force assigned to take down organized crime. She decides to concentrate on the mob’s association with prostitution, something her male associates are not concerned with, giving their attention to the mob’s involvement with gambling, bootlegging, and tax evasion. Being a Black female, Eunice often feels alone and must constantly prove herself in an era that doesn’t accept her.

Eunice and Polly form a secret, dangerous partnership gathering evidence through a network of women to build their case. They both have faced challenges in their lives and made sacrifices to achieve their positions. They learn to trust and respect each other, sharing their common goal for ridding the community of Lucky Luciano to protect the rights and dignity of all women. They are from very different worlds but successfully launch the most sensational trial that New York has ever seen

Both Eunice and Polly were real influential women of their era. They were smart, driven, and unafraid to face their challenges. I admired both these women but was disappointed to find out that their direct partnership in this story was a fictional creation by the authors. That was the best part in my opinion. I had not heard of either of these women before but was familiar with the Luciano mob family.

I totally enjoyed this book. It was hard to believe how big a role the mob played in the community and how their abuse of women went unchallenged. Women continue to fight for their rights today. It has been a long road, but these two women did their part and accomplished something men could not.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.