Annual event celebrates faith, Welsh heritage
After they sang the United States and Welsh national anthems, about 40 participants opened their hymnals on Sunday afternoon and kept singing.
The occasion was the annual Gymanfa Ganu Fall Fling Hymn Sing, held each autumn at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church in Edwardsville, where conductor Gary Boyer from the Back Mountain led such songs as “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” “To God Be the Glory,” “In My Heart There Rings a Melody,” “Amazing Grace,” and several other traditional tunes.
The church has a long history of celebrating music, as well as its Welsh heritage, and Boyer said he remembers taking part as a youth in the Eisteddfod singing competition the church has hosted since 1889.
On Sunday, Welsh heritage was on display again, as Carol Jones Wolosz led several Welsh numbers, including “Calon Lan” and “Rachie.”
Participants also sang a stirring number in English that William Williams wrote in Welsh in 1762. In English, it’s called “Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah,” and organist Glenn Ryman said some consider it “the second Welsh national anthem.”
Following the hymn sing, participants gathered in the church’s fellowship hall for a Te Bach, or Welsh Tea, featuring several kinds of homemade breads, jams and jellies, cheese and Welsh cookies, tea and coffee.
“Oh, these Welsh cookies are exceptional,” Mary Jane Uhing of Nanticoke said with a happy sigh.
Several young people, who had been singing during the hymn fest, helped the tea run smoothly, pouring hot beverages and taking orders for homemade bread and Welsh cookies.
“This is giving us an opportunity to connect with our Welsh culture,” said 22-year-old Sara Bonn, who volunteered alongside her 21-year-old sister, Jean, and their mom, JoAnn.
While the hymn sing attracted some long-time members of the host church, other participants had made it an ecumenical affair, which they discovered by complimenting the singing and asking the nearest person, “Oh, do you belong to this church?” That’s how guests at just one table in the fellowship hall found they represented Dallas United Methodist, Nebo Baptist in Nanticoke, and Wilkes-Barre parishes Our Lady of Hope and St. Nicholas-St. Mary.
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