Shown in front of the Kirby Center for Creative Arts are members of the cast and crew. Front row, from left: Kathryn Eidam, Elliana Ross, Mary Janes Michaels, Sophia Roper, Laura Olsen, Ainsle Kile, and Madalyn Szafran. Back row: Cordelia Carpenter, Bennet Bodow, Xavier Tereska, and George Malloy. Absent from the photo are Chiara Volonakis, Jack Seltzer, Sadahlia Poepperling, Chloe Kutney, and Sasha Curtis.

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The Wyoming Seminary drama department will stage “Little Women” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the school’s Kingston campus.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, “Little Women” follows the four March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up, discover their passions and find their places in the world.

Wyoming Seminary’s production, which is directed by Drama Department Chair Jason Sherry, will showcase the talents of its student actors and technical crew, who will bring the characters and their stories to life through theatrical performance, set design, costumes and lighting.