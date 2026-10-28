Patrick Williams, vice grand commander; Sharon Yale, grand chamberlain; and Maureen Roughsedge, master of the oasis, carry offertory gifts to the altar during the Respect Life Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton.

Among those celebrating Respect Life Sunday were, front row, from left: Ada Magni, supreme director for Region 2 and scribe of the exchequer; John Brzycki, sentinel of the tower; Maureen Roughsedge, master of the oasis; and Sharon Yale, grand chamberlain. Back row: Bishop Joseph Bambera and Patrick Williams, vice grand commander.

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The Catholic Church recognizes October as Respect Life Month, and the first Sunday in October is designated Respect Life Sunday. Members of Alhamar Caravan No. 4 of the Order of Alhambra took part in the Respect Life Mass Oct. 4 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton, with Bishop Joseph Bambera as principal celebrant and homilist. Vice Grand Commander Patrick Williams, Grand Chamberlain Sharon Yale and Master of the Oasis Maureen Roughsedge presented the offertory gifts.The Order of Alhambra, founded in 1904, is open to Catholic men and women 18 and older who are in good standing in a local Catholic parish. It is named for the Alhambra, a Moorish palace in Granada, Spain, where the Moors surrendered to Ferdinand and Isabella in 1492. The caravan is named for King Alhamar, who built the palace. Alhamar Caravan No. 4 is the order’s oldest active caravan and celebrated its 120th anniversary in June with a Mass and reception.

The order is a social organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and to commemorating Catholic historical places, events and people. It provides activities and support for children and adults with special needs. This year, Alhamar Caravan No. 4 hosted a spring dinner dance in March at Fox Hill Country Club, a train ride with lunch from Pittston to Jim Thorpe in June, and a Labor Day pizza party for Special Olympics bowlers and guests at Chacko’s Bowling Center. It also provides gifts to local group homes at Christmas and Easter. Its biggest annual event is an August festival for people with intellectual disabilities.

Donations are appreciated. Checks payable to Alhamar Caravan No. 4 may be mailed to 17 English St., West Wyoming, PA 18644. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the community room at Christ the King Chapel on the King’s College campus.