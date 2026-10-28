CEO Patrick Hawk to take part in marathon

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Hawk Family Foundation recently donated $15,000 to Allied Services, marking the third year of its three-year pledge.

The gift supports the 2026 Team Allied Services campaign, the nonprofit health system’s annual fundraising initiative that brings together runners, sponsors, and community supporters to raise funds for life-changing rehabilitation and care for individuals of all ages and abilities across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates CEO Patrik Hawk will join Team Allied Services again for this year’s 26.2-mile TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 1.

“The work Allied does to help community members overcome challenges and reach their full potential is inspiring. I’m proud to return to the TCS New York City Marathon in support of Team Allied Services and to continue our family foundation’s commitment to an organization that makes such a lasting impact,” said Hawk. “Together, we can help ensure that more individuals have access to the care and support they need to thrive.”

Since 2010, Team Allied Services has raised more than $6.7 million as runners, sponsors, and supporters unite for a shared mission. This year, Allied Services hopes to surpass $7 million in cumulative fundraising. Every dollar raised helps provide access to innovative rehabilitation technology, specialized therapies, and essential programs, giving children and adults throughout our communities greater opportunities to overcome challenges, regain independence, and achieve their fullest potential.

Jim Brogna, senior vice president of Allied Services, thanked the foundation for its continued generosity.

“The Hawk Family Foundation has been an extraordinary partner in our mission,” said Brogna. “Their continued generosity, combined with Patrick’s personal commitment to Team Allied Services, is a wonderful example of how philanthropy and community involvement can create a lasting impact. Partnerships like this help ensure that the individuals and families we serve have access to the compassionate, specialized care they need to achieve their greatest potential.”