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The 10th annual Blue Star Mothers of NEPA Hero 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Art Keefer Little League Field in Tunkhannock.

Organized by the Blue Star Mothers of NEPA Chapter PA-14, the event raises money to send care packages to active-duty military personnel deployed overseas and to support local veterans and Gold Star families.

Race schedule

• 8 to 9:45 a.m.: On-site registration, packet pickup, DJ music and basket raffle viewing.

• 9:45 a.m.: Opening ceremony, flag raising and the singing of the national anthem.

• 9:50 a.m.: Pre-race safety instructions.

• 10 a.m.: Race start for both the 5K run and 5K walk.

• 11 a.m. to noon: Post-race celebration, raffle drawings and awards ceremony.

Event details and registration

• Location: Art Keefer Little League Field, 6 Sunnyside Road, Tunkhannock, behind Ace Robbins.

• Course: The race starts at the Little League fields and continues along the Iroquois Trail.

• Registration: $20 for either the 5K run or 5K walk.

• Deadlines: Online registration is through RunSignup. Participants must register by Oct. 30 to be guaranteed a free event T-shirt. Youth sizes are available for the first time this year. All participants will also receive a 10th-anniversary commemorative coin.

• Raffles: Along with a basket raffle, there will be a raffle for a custom Adirondack chair handcrafted and donated by veteran Robert Moyer. Tickets are $10.

Blue Star Mothers is an 80-year-old national nonprofit with more than 6,000 members, said Gena Lengel, secretary of Chapter PA-14. Members are the mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers or female legal guardians of people serving in the military, National Guard or reserves, or of veterans, and the group is dedicated to supporting service members, veterans and their families. There are more than 200 chapters nationwide, and Chapter PA-14 has about 40 members.

“The Hero 5K is our biggest fundraiser,” Lengel said. “This year is our 10th year as a chapter, and we are also celebrating America 250 by setting a goal of having 250 runners and walkers sign up for the race.”

DJ Tom Caines, a veteran and the father of a veteran, will provide entertainment, and the basket raffle will feature 75 baskets, Lengel said. There will also be photo opportunities and antique military vehicles. Age-group winners will receive coins rather than medals, a nod to military challenge coins.

Race proceeds will primarily fund 150 to 200 care packages for local service members stationed across the country and overseas. The group is asking the community for mailing addresses of local service members to add to its list. [Add contact information.]

The chapter also stocks the Military Appreciation Room at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, visits and donates to the Gino Merli Veterans Center and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, takes part in local military parades and supports other local military and veterans organizations.