🔊 Listen to this

Friday Movie Matinee: The Osterhout Free Library will screen “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in the library’s reading room, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, set out to solve the mystery of the garden sabotage plaguing their village and threatening its annual giant vegetable contest.

Dream Weavers: Teens and young adults can learn to make an Ojibwe dreamcatcher from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the third-floor meeting room of the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. All materials are provided. Registration is required; call 570-823-0156 or register on the library’s website.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The final session of the series is geared toward adults planning a trip to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had a chance to practice. Register on the library’s website or call 570-654-9847.

Pittston Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Hardcovers are $2, trade books $1, and small paperbacks and children’s books 50 cents. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., shoppers can fill a bag with remaining books for $5. The library will accept donations of books in good condition from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Children’s books are especially needed.

Brushes With History: Presidential historian Larry Cook will discuss painter Francis B. Carpenter, who lived in the Lincoln White House for six months while painting Lincoln reading the Emancipation Proclamation to his Cabinet. The program is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Copies of Cook’s new book about Carpenter will be available for purchase. To register, call 570-287-2013.

Adulting 101: Party Like a Pro: Teens and young adults can learn how to host a fun, safe and successful party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the third-floor meeting room of the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. All participants will receive a giveaway. Registration is required; call 570-823-0156 or register on the library’s website.

Knotty Brunch: Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels can share tips, swap supplies and work on projects together from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This month’s theme is Dinovember, and dinosaur-themed patterns will be available, though any project is welcome. The free event is for ages 10 and older, and snacks will be provided. To register, call or visit the information services desk, 570-821-1959.

Math Tutoring: Fanhui Kong, a mathematics professor at Wilkes University, offers free one-on-one tutoring for students in sixth through 12th grades from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Registration is required; call 570-287-2013 or visit the library’s website.