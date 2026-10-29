Herons, yellowlegs stand out at drained lake

Two greater yellowlegs fish in a small pool of water in the middle of the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

A great blue heron perches on a tree stump in the middle of the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

A ring-billed gull stands in a shallow pool of water in the middle of the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

From left, a great blue heron, a ring-billed gull, another great blue heron, and six common mergansers congregate at a pool of water in the middle of the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

An eastern bluebird perches in a tree near the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

A ring-billed gull flies by a great blue heron wading in a small pool of water in the middle of the drained lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park.

A ring-necked pheasant walks alongside the park road on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park. While established populations of this species exist in Pennsylvania, they are not native here. They were introduced to the U.S. from Asia in the 1880s. This one was likely bred and released the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Three greater yellowlegs stand in the middle of the drained Lackawanna Lake on Monday morning , Oct. 26, at Lackawanna State Park. Much of the bright yellow color of their legs, from which they get their name, is hidden by caked-on mud from wading in the shallow pools of water that remain from the drawdown.

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NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — The photos I saw online prior to visiting didn’t do justice to the overwhelming emptiness of the drained lake at Lackawanna State Park.

Beginning Sept. 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources began drawdown and rehabilitation work at the park in Lackawanna County. The project, according to DCNR, is expected to take approximately four months and should be completed by the end of January 2027.

As I stood on the north shore on Monday, shielding my eyes from the harsh morning sun, I scanned the expanse for movement. I’d come hoping to spot some small shorebirds like sandpipers and larger wading birds such as herons and egrets.

I counted a total of nine great blue herons during the visit. I’ll get to the sandpipers later.

Lackawanna Lake was a patchwork of dried and cracked dirt, thick mud, and shallow pools of water, some reflecting the blue sky and others the rich autumn colors of the trees on the far side.

My attention shifted to my right, where a white bird flew over the basin. It made a few sharp circling turns before diving toward a pool and grabbing something — a small fish? — from the water with a splash. I snapped a few photos with my telephoto lens (which I use instead of binoculars), then zoomed in on the small screen on the back of my camera to get a better look. Dark wing tips and a black line through its bill confirmed the ID I’d already surmised: ring-billed gull.

Then another seemed to appear out of nowhere. I watched the pair for a few minutes as they performed their circling aerobatics, occasionally dropping to the water to snatch up some food.

Practically blinded by the sun, I didn’t even notice the great blue heron standing stock-still in one of the larger pools until it appeared in the background of one of my photos.

After another few minutes, I moved on, continuing my walk along the shore. During the trek, I spotted and/or heard several great blue herons, a wood duck, a small flock of common mergansers, various species of sparrows, a few eastern bluebirds, yellow-rumped warblers, cedar waxwings, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, blue jays, American crows, American goldfinches, red-winged blackbirds, and lots of American robins.

Eventually, I circled back to my car to drive over to the other side of the lake. Approaching the exit, I parked for a moment to watch two ring-necked pheasants cross the park road. While established populations of these game birds exist in Pennsylvania, the species is not native here. They were introduced to the U.S. from Asia in the 1880s. The two I saw on Monday were likely captive-bred and released by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for hunting.

Even if they aren’t technically “wild,” I am still always excited to come across these magnificent creatures on my birding adventures.

If Monday’s visit to Lackawanna State Park had ended here, I still would have considered it a success and well worth the drive from Luzerne County. But little did I know, the adventure had just begun.

Turning onto the freshly paved road to the south side of the park, I wondered what other species I might encounter here. I was surprised — and a little disappointed — that I hadn’t seen any sandpipers yet.

I parked in the first lot and walked down the road to the other end of the lake. Black-capped chickadees, song sparrows, red-bellied woodpeckers, blue jays, and American crows greeted me along the way.

I ventured onto the old Route 407 bridge, which was built in 1932 and submerged with the creation of the lake in 1968. The concrete structure was uncovered for the first time since 1999 and has become something of a sightseeing destination since the drawdown began in September.

A few feet of water remained under the bridge, from which people were fishing and magnet fishing as I crossed. Walking on the pavement was surreal, knowing this road had been hidden here all of the times I’d visited the park since moving to the area over 30 years ago.

Spotting another great blue heron in the distance, I stopped and sat at the edge of the road to watch. I started to get up when it flew off a couple of minutes later, but movement near where it had been perched on a tree stump made me pause. Something scurried back and forth at the edge of a large pool.

A sandpiper?

I lifted my camera and looked through the viewfinder.

Yes!

Definitely a sandpiper, but what species? Solitary? Spotted? No, it didn’t look quite right for either of those.

I snapped a few photos and zoomed in on the screen.

The bird’s long yellow legs and extra-long bill gave it away: A yellowlegs. But which species: lesser yellowlegs or greater yellowlegs?

With almost identical plumage, these two birds are difficult to tell apart. The moment of certainty came for me when I got a good side view of the bird, revealing a slight upturn to its bill, which was significantly longer than its head, indicating a greater yellowlegs. Just to be extra certain, however, I ran a couple of my photos through the photo ID feature of the Merlin app on my phone, and it concluded the same.

“Often referred to as a ‘marshpiper,’ for its habit of wading in deeper water than other sandpipers, the greater yellowlegs is heftier and longer-billed than its lookalike, the lesser yellowlegs,” according to Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s species description. “Greater yellowlegs are seen mostly during migration, as they pass between nesting grounds in the mosquito-ridden bogs of boreal Canada and wintering territories on marshes across the southern tier of the United States. With its flashy yellow legs, sturdy bill, and deliberate gait, it cuts a dashing, often solitary, figure on mudflats from coast to coast.”

I was already excited over this find — not rare but somewhat uncommon, mostly passing through during migration — when I realized there was not one, but three of them.

I must have sat and watched the trio for at least another hour as they foraged for small fish and other aquatic life, taking breaks here and there to perch on a rock or tree stump, resting or preening their feathers.

After a total of over 5 hours at the park, I headed home, already thinking about where my next birding adventure might take me.

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.