Halloween cookies come in festive shapes, colors

White ghosts, orange cats and black bats made up the bulk of our test cook’s batch of Halloween cookies, but she did reserve some of the dough for a few un-iced, round cookies.

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As soon as I reached the choir loft on Sunday morning, I unveiled a plateful of Halloween cookies and showed them to my fellow alto, Joan Achhammer.

“I figured I’ll pass them out after Mass,” I whispered.

“I’ve got to have one right now,” Joan insisted, quietly slipping a cookie shaped like a ghost off the plate.

When the Mass was over, other choir members became aware of the Halloween treat and started munching cookies shaped like cats and bats, as well as ghosts.

“What I like about them is, they’re not too sweet,” Marcia Race said.

“The shapes are beautiful,” said Mary Ann Butera. “And the icing is delicious.”

“It’s always good when you bring us something you baked,” Steve Barrouk said.

“Mmm. Very good,” said Germain Amegnenou.

“I like the aroma,” Tina Kellar said. “And it’s delicious.”

“It might smell like cinnamon, or maple syrup, or walnuts,” I said. “They’re all part of the recipe.”

The recipe I used for the dough is based on one I found at delish.com, where it is listed under the title “Glazed Maple Leaf Cookies.” The recipe writer seems to expecta home baker will make cookies shaped like leaves and glaze them with maple icing. I was all for the maple-flavored dough, but was intent on using my Halloween cookie cutters.

I didn’t use maple icing because I wanted my ghosts to be pure white. So I made a simple blend of 3 tablespoons of milk and 1 cup of powdered sugar and used that on the ghosts. Then I added red and yellow food coloring and used the resulting orange icing on most of the cats. Finally I added enough blue food coloring to make the last spoonsful of icing a kind of midnight black — for the bats.

While Mark enjoyed some cookies at home, we managed to save some for the newsroom taste testers.

Unfortunately, I had some breakage on the way to work. Columnist Bill O’Boyle ended up with a headless ghost, which he declared to be “a good cookie,” and reporter Margaret Roarty had a cat with a broken leg, which she didn’t seem to mind.

“I think there’s a good amount of icing for the thickness of the cookie,” Margaret said.

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos, who chose a black cat that wasn’t broken, praised it for being “pleasing to look at, fun and festive,” and for “holding its shape, like a biscuit.” She thought she detected oatmeal in the cookie, but I think that component of the taste and texture came from the ground walnuts.

“The dough has a good flavor,” said executive editor Jake Higgins, who appreciated the cinnamon that went into the mix.

Finally, reporter Jen Learn-Andes pronounced it “a very tasty cookie.”

Did it put her in a mood for Halloween?

“I was already in the mood for Halloween,” she said.

This is the recipe I used, based on one for “Glazed Maple Leaf Cookies” from delish.com. The changes I made involve swapping in some whole-wheat flour for half of the all-purpose flour, adding maple extract and increasing the tablespoons of milk from 1 to 4.

Halloween Cookies

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 cup raw walnuts

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

4 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon maple extract

• Step 1

In a food processor, pulse flour and walnuts until walnuts are finely ground. Add baking powder, cinnamon, and salt and pulse until combined.

• Step 2

In a large bowl, using a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter and granulated sugar until fluffy and pale in color, about 2 minutes. Add egg, milk, syrup and extract and beat until combined. Gradually add dry ingredients and beat on medium-low speed until combined and no dry streaks remain. Transfer dough to a clean surface and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

• Step 3

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/8” thick. Cut cookies into shapes, re-rolling scraps if necessary, for a total of about 48. Transfer to 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Freeze until cold, about 10 minutes.

• Step 4

Arrange racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350°. Bake cookies, rotating sheets top to bottom halfway through, until edges start to turn lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool.