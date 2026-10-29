The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., will present its annual Halloween tradition, “The Rocky Horror Show,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, and at 7 p.m. and midnight Saturday, Oct. 31. Reserve tickets at ltwb.org or call the box office at 570-823-1875. Riff Raff (Maia Bagusky), left, and Magenta (Allie Liguori) are two of the characters ready to welcome audiences.
Staff Report
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