The grassy expanse by the entrance to the Baptist Tabernacle in Wilkes-Barre looked like a pumpkin patch early Sunday afternoon.

Although there weren’t any vines, some 80 pumpkins were ready to be picked up — a free gift to anyone from the community who wanted one.

“We’re gonna carve them,” a 15-year-old named Skylee said as she and her 11-year-old cousin, Hadley, each picked up a bright orange specimen.

Already getting in the Halloween spirit a week before the holiday, the girls had drawn spots on their foreheads to look like cheetahs.

And if anyone wanted to paint a pumpkin instead of taking it home to carve, church member Linda Shandorf from Plains was busy painting a face on a demonstration model. She and her husband, Ron, were in charge of the pumpkin giveaway, which is one of several gifts to the community the Baptist Tabernacle, located on West Division Street, holds throughout the year.

“We just want to give back,” Pastor Val Black said, explaining that an egg giveaway at Easter has been popular for years, and a summer corn-on-the-cob giveaway joined the list this year.

The giveaways don’t necessarily inspire new people to join the church, Black said, but that did happen in the case of a young man named Kyle Herbert, who came to a pumpkin giveaway one year, played his guitar at this year’s event, and expects to officially become a member of the church soon.