King’s College presents Things That Go Boom in the Night

Kaylee Blewitt, 5, of Shavertown, and her brother, Luke, 6, help chemistry professor Julie M. Belanger demonstrate the effects of liquid nitrogen on balloon animals during Things That Go Boom in the Night at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

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Making sure the little girl was wearing sturdy gloves for safety, chemistry professor Julie M. Belanger invited 7-year-old Rosely Espinosa to dip a long-stemmed carnation into a container of liquid nitrogen.

That made the petals so cold and brittle that they all broke off.

Rosely was left showing a bare flower stem — the kind of decoration Morticia Addams might like — to the audience at Things That Go Boom in the Night, a science program with a Halloween theme, held earlier this week in the student center on the King’s College campus.

Now in its 27th year at King’s, the program is designed to show children that science can be fun.

“The best part was making slime,” said 9-year-old Zoey Hunzer of Bear Creek, who attended the event with her mom, Lauren, and twin sister, Addy.

Costumes were encouraged, and the two sisters had come dressed as a traffic cone and a traffic light.

Young vampires, a wolf, a pilot and various other characters attended the Tuesday evening program, and many of them eagerly raised their hands to volunteer to help the professors with experiments.

Nine-year-old Adalyn Kolessar raised the big red claw she wore for a costume that was part chicken, part hermit crab in honor of the pets she has at home. At one point, it even seemed that a young Freddy Krueger was lifting his sharp, scary fingers.

As children, parents and grandparents watched, King’s staff showed that different substances can burn different colors — with copper burning green, sodium burning yellow, potassium burning purple and lithium burning red.

There was an oscillating experiment, too, with chemistry professor Isaac VonRue presiding as liquid turned from yellow to dark blue and back again.

In another experiment, brother and sister duo Kaylee and Luke Blewitt of Shavertown helped Belanger prove that liquid nitrogen can shrivel balloon animals, which happens when the gases inside the balloons cool and condense.

Other highlights of the evening involved a jack-o’-lantern “vomiting” a foamy substance from its mouth and eyes, and associate professor of physics Gerardo Giordano, dressed as a skeleton, standing on an outdoor balcony with a torch and igniting hydrogen gas, to great dramatic effect.