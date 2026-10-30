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WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its induction class of 2027.

Those selected will be inducted at the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame’s fifth annual induction ceremony, which will take place in the fall of 2027.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame was founded in 2022. Its mission is to honor those who are natives or residents of Luzerne County, or those who have roots in Luzerne County, and who have achieved success, gained notoriety, or have had a great impact on the world of arts and entertainment either in Northeastern Pennsylvania or beyond.

• Nominees for the “Arts” category should have excelled in the categories of stage, film, television, dance, painting, sculpture or artistic design. Nominees for the “Arts” category can be emailed to Tony Brooks at tony@wbpreservation.org.

• Nominees for the “Entertainment” category should have excelled in the areas of music, comedy, or other forms of live entertainment. Nominees for the “Entertainment” category can be emailed to Jody Busch at jodybnytb@aol.com.

• The “Impact” category in the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame honors individuals, families, and organizations whose work, leadership, or business ventures have significantly shaped the regional arts and entertainment landscape. Nominees for the “Impact” category can be emailed to Sam Zavada at samuelzavada@gmail.com.

Nominations will be open until Jan. 1, 2027. Those nominating a potential inductee are asked to provide the nominee’s name and a brief description of their accomplishments in the world of Arts & Entertainment. Nominees may be living or deceased.

For information about the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, including info on previous inductees, visit www.luzernecountyaehof.org. Nominations for the Class of 2027 may also be submitted through the website using the “contact” form. Follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LCAEHOF.