Local athletes gather for Halloween event
PITTSTON — Victory Sports league athletes took part in the 2026 Halloween party at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Victory Sports is powered by UNICO of Wilkes-Barre Chapter. Anna Gallo is UNICO president.
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