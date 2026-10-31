<p>Victory Sports softball league athletes took part in the annual Halloween party at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center on Tuesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Victory Sports softball league athletes took part in the annual Halloween party at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Center on Tuesday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Anna Gallo, UNICO Wilkes-Barre Chapter president, presided over the Halloween party for the Victory Sports athletes.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Anna Gallo, UNICO Wilkes-Barre Chapter president, presided over the Halloween party for the Victory Sports athletes.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>John Langdon, left, and Charlie McGroarty pause during Halloween party activities to pose for a photo.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

John Langdon, left, and Charlie McGroarty pause during Halloween party activities to pose for a photo.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Gino Gratalo takes a photo with friend Amanda Yaglowski between dances during the Victory Sports Halloween party.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Gino Gratalo takes a photo with friend Amanda Yaglowski between dances during the Victory Sports Halloween party.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Fred DeSanto, former president of Victory Sports stands next to the lady in the box and everyone’s present, Christina Wesley, at the Halloween party.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Fred DeSanto, former president of Victory Sports stands next to the lady in the box and everyone’s present, Christina Wesley, at the Halloween party.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

PITTSTON — Victory Sports league athletes took part in the 2026 Halloween party at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Victory Sports is powered by UNICO of Wilkes-Barre Chapter. Anna Gallo is UNICO president.

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