🔊 Listen to this

Four-dollar gasoline and toxic politics getting you down?

Or maybe it’s something more personal – like not having gotten a raise in 18 years?

Whatever is troubling you, don’t write to an advice guru who’s still using a personal photo from 1975 or consult a pack of rune stones. Help is right at hand.

Just listen to a good old silly song.

In fact, listen to two or three, or even more.

Lots of them are on CD or online.

Our ancestors knew that when you think you can’t take it anymore, the dulcet tones of somebody chattering away with pure nonsense wrapped up in a catchy melody can straighten out the hardest cases.

Let’s go back to about 1950 or so.

Wars hot and cold were raging. Sources as diverse as politicos and TV shows were telling you that your neighbor might be chairing meetings of a communist cell in his living room.

And what were those flying saucer things zipping around the skies all about? Maybe scouting us out for an invasion like in the movies?

But we (or our parents and grandparents) knew what to do. Listen to some silly songs, madcap music, or whatever you wanted to call it.

In fact, they’d known it for a long time.

The lilting pop tune “Yes, We Have No Bananas” of 1924 had gotten our ancestors of a century ago through the Roaring Twenties and its screaming headlines.

Really, is there anything like that today?

A fellow named Spike Jones had the right idea. In the 1940s and 1950s, this very creative musician with his “City Slickers” group came out with hits like “The Black and Blue Danube Waltz,” turning everybody’s expectations upside down.

Find the video online, or order a CD, along with lots of others. It murders the old classical standard, but you won’t care because you’ll have forgotten whatever was ailing you.

Silly songs kept popping up for decades afterward. One of the highlights of the tumultuous 1960s was Sheb Wooley’s “Flying Purple People Eater,” guaranteed to take your mind off the world’s upheavals, at least for a couple of minutes.

Ever hear the 1960s ditty about “Henery the Eighth”? A fellow (English cockney accent) marries a widow who outlived seven husbands, all named “Henery.” So, he becomes number eight.

My all-time favorite silly song, though, was done by the great singer-comedian Phil Harris in, of all places, a military hospital scene in a war movie – “The Wild Blue Yonder,” released in 1951.

This song was about a fellow who finds a box containing some strange and never-described entity represented by a “knock, knock, knock” whenever someone looks at it.

Important distinction: The song had no connection to the iconic sci-fi movie of the same name. But it was just as good in its own way.

Well, he keeps trying to unload the box and its occupant on someone – anyone – just to get it off his hands.

But he meets responses like “get out of here with that (knock, knock, knock) and don’t come back no more.”

What made this goofy number a hit on the pop charts? Why should anyone listen to it today?

Here’s one possibility: it shows that we all struggle with the unexpected. We all have our “thing” in a box. Don’t look for miraculous solutions. The “how” of coping is up to you.

No matter how you look at it, there’s nothing silly about that.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.