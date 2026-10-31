The Bell Choir will offer “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past” (Psalm 90) with flute accompaniment and “Variations on the Doxology” (Psalm 100).

The Adult Choir will sing an arrangement of Psalm 23, “The Lord is My Shepherd,” as well as “I Lift Up Mine Eyes.”

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will hold a concert of psalms on Nov. 15.

🔊 Listen to this

The 2026-27 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, with a Psalm Festival featuring the church’s resident choirs and musicians.

The Adult Choir, under the direction of Frank Jones, will perform a number of selections, including an arrangement of “I Lift Up Mine Eyes” by Allen Pote, with Catherine Huhn on flute and Connie Weiss on oboe.

The Adult Choir will also present a musical arrangement of Psalm 23, “The Lord is My Shepherd,” by Paul Basler.

The Bell Choir will offer “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past” (Psalm 90) with flute accompaniment and “Variations on the Doxology” (Psalm 100) arranged by Tucker.

Huhn will also perform duets with John Weiss on cello and organist Kay Ten Eyck.

Organizers have planned an afternoon of “Psalms of Israel” as an ecumenical afternoon of soul-stirring music for people of all faiths. The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost of the event.

Audience members will have an opportunity to meet the artists at a reception following the concert. The church is located at 300 School St, Clarks Summit.