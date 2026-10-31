‘Megan Leavey’ tells the story of the title character, a Marine Corporal, and the military working dog she handles. The dog’s name is Rex.

🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock invites the public to celebrate veterans and Veterans Day by attending free showings of “Megan Leavey” at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

This 2017 biographical drama tells the true story of Marine Corporal Megan Leavey, who forms an extraordinary bond with her military working dog, Rex. The film follows Leavey as she enlists in the Marines to escape a difficult home life, discovers her purpose in the K‑9 unit, and becomes Rex’s handler.

Together, Leavey and Rex deploy to Iraq, where their teamwork in detecting explosives saves countless lives. After both are injured by an IED, Leavey returns home and begins a determined fight to adopt Rex and give him the peaceful life he deserves. Tickets are available at www.dietrichtheater.com or at the ticket booth.

Small popcorn and small soda are also free for each attendee. This gift to the community is presented by Veterans Connecting Meetup & Workshop. It is sponsored by Robert H. Spitz Foundation and M&T Bank.