Veterans offered discounted tickets for concert

Legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Nov. 8.

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WILKES-BARRE — Six decades into a career that helped define American pop music, Paul Anka is having a moment all over again — and it’s happening on a streaming platform that didn’t exist for most of his career.

Anka’s 1957 recording “You Are My Destiny” — written when he was just 17 years old — has found a whole new audience after being featured in the Netflix breakout series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.”

Since the show’s premiere, the song has surged across streaming platforms and social media, with clips of the scene it soundtracks circulating widely on TikTok and fans — new and old — searching out the original 1950s recording.

Anka, never one to let momentum pass him by, has named his current national tour after the song — the “You Are My Destiny” tour. It’s a fitting title for a run of shows that finds the singer-songwriter using a 21st-century streaming moment to walk audiences back through a catalog that truly does transcend musical eras — from the chart-topping run of “Diana” and “Lonely Boy” in the late 1950s, through “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “Puppy Love,” to “(You’re) Having My Baby” in the 1970s and his enduring songwriting credit on Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

The tour will make a stop in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 8, when Anka takes the stage at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7 p.m.

Promoter Thom Greco of Rittenhouse Entertainment, Inc., is bringing the Wilkes-Barre date to the region, saying the tour’s timing speaks to Anka’s career-long instinct for reading the moment.

“The Netflix series is really bringing new life to Paul Anka, who has always been on top of his career and realized the traction he was getting,” Greco said. “Folks are rediscovering Paul Anka and many of his hits as he transcends music time.”

Tickets still available

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre performance start at $65, $95 and $125 – all tickets at the F.M. Kirby Center add a $4 facility fee. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Kirby Center box office at 570-826-1100.

Veterans receive discount

To mark Veterans Day next week, Greco is offering all veterans discounted prices on remaining tickets: $45 for seats regularly priced at $65 and $100 for seats regularly priced at $125.