Eggs atop tortillas and various sauces are a fixture in Playa del Carmen.

The beach in Playa del Carmen isn’t too crowded this time of year. The water is crystal clear.

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When I go on vacation, I like a short trip typically, as opposed to something too long.

That’s why this weekend I was so happy to do a four-day excursion with some friends to Playa del Carmen along the Yucatán Peninsula’s Rivera Maya strip of the Caribbean shoreline.

It’s an easy three-ish-hour flight to the Cancun International Airport from Philadelphia or New York.

We rented a beautiful condominium right by the beach, and I have to say: the weather absolutely agrees with me.

Even though I’m Irish, I love the heat and enjoy the sunshine. It lifts my mood instantly.

The water is crystal clear, the people are friendly and the restaurants are charming.

It’s known for its palm-lined beaches and coral reefs. Visitors go out in boats, jet skis and do other fun excursions while there.

Cancun was always a favorite destination, and Playa del Carmen isn’t too far.

Sometimes, we all need a little time to relax and clear our minds.

What better place than a beach in October?

I felt very fortunate to have a few days of leisure before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is upon us.

I hope everyone reading can find a few moments to rest and relax before the holidays, too.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.