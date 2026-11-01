🔊 Listen to this

I came across a discussion about ways to convey to certain people in your life — whether they are from your past or the present – what is on your mind or heart. The idea is to do this before you die or become incapacitated. This letter writing practice is mostly, I think, about a motivation to minimize regrets.

Many people do miss out on the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Accidents happen. Life upends things unexpectedly. We are not guaranteed another minute after this one, so we may not even get to do the work of reconciliation with another. We may lose even a nano second moment where we underscore the point of our affection and respect, with just a simple kiss or a hug, in real time, much less with actual lovemaking.

The range of the letters spans the spectrum of emotion, from relaying how much you love the other person, to letting them know you have to say goodbye to them for good. In between, you’ve got the “I’m so sorry” mea culpa letter, and the “I made a mistake” (with or without the ‘but’ included) letter.

It got me to thinking that these are all truly lovely sentiments, but they are not efficient. They also can leave so much out, which of course can then easily open up the possibility of the need for further explanation, clarification, or even backtracking.

If you are inspired to write, and are thinking you need (or should) produce at least five letters or correspondences to say what it is you want to say before you kick the bucket, I offer here another approach.

Having read this far, you may now be so inclined to want to express particular feelings and thoughts to some people — again it can be to those dead or living — but one can do the trick. Yes, you can go about this project in one fell swoop with just a simple invite.

Yes, I am talking about an invitation. You know, the kind you send via snail mail or via e-invite card. Or you can leave a text or voice mail. No matter how you decide to do it, there is a simplicity to my process.

Here’s a sample template for you to tweak as you see fit:

Dearest xxx,

This is a unique invitation. No matter what level of surprise, or even shock, you may be experiencing while you are reading (or hearing) this from me, please know that I am only sharing my most sincere best wishes for your peace, health and happiness with this formal invitation.

I am inviting you today to consider opening your heart and mind to me, at least for the duration of this missive (or voicemail). If you accept my invitation, it will mean that what you and I have experienced in our relationship, our association, has been meaningful or of some value, to both of us. And unforgettable. I am inviting you to join me in this moment, to remember our innocence and guilelessness. Both you and I came into the world gifted with these virtues.

At times during our relationship, this exquisite purity got derailed. At times I know I neglected to tend to it sufficiently. The unconditional love I came into the world being able to express, became hidden. I believe that happened due to ignorance, fear, misinformation or miscommunication, and not because of any malignant narcissism or evil.

Though it had become less dominant, I know it never vanished completely. What all this is to say is simply: I know I have been remembering how it was to love you unconditionally and thus now, my heartfelt invitation to you.

Beyond that, I feel the urge to tell you a few things that I have held close, hoping that it will help you to understand me better, but even more importantly, hoping it will help you to remember you as that innocent, love-drenched babe.

This invitation is the first of what could be many invites, whether from myself or from you. If you are wanting to connect with me in the light of that reclaimed purity, know that I am open to gladly accept sharing more time and space with you.

Even though there are many things about one another we will never know, here’s one truth that rises above some others: I trust that we came into each other’s life in order to facilitate our learning and growth, to master love and forgiveness, and make our way to wisdom and infinite joy. There is no particular need for you to explain or apologize to me about anything, or for you to underscore that your love for me was genuine. All that is a given and I am thankful.

Heart emoji, your name.

Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS,” the novel “Just Dance the Steps,” and a romantacy called “WYNTER’S DREAM.” Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.

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Giselle M. Massi is the author of “We are Here for a Purpose: HOW TO FIND YOURS” and the novel “Just Dance the Steps.” Her new romantacy “WYNTER’S DREAM” is now available. Giselle was a journalist with The Denver Post for 16 years and writes the newspaper advice column TELL GISELLE. Contact her at www.gisellemassi.com.