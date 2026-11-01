WB native founded nonprofit to help sick children

Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch, center, and friends smile for the camera during A Night of Magic Gala, which surpassed its goal of raising $50,000 for the A Moment of Magic nonprofit organization.

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When Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch was growing up in Wilkes-Barre, her grandparents, Florence and Edward Martin, spent a great deal of time in the hospital.

Actually, medical conditions required the long-married couple to be in two different hospitals.

McGrane-Zarnoch saw how much it meant to them when she included them in her life, stopping by both locations before proms or other events to let them share her excitement.

“I’d look so out of place in a hospital in my big, poufy prom dress,” McGrane-Zarnoch said with a laugh. “But the look on my grandmother’s face, knowing that she didn’t miss a milestone, made it so worthwhile.”

After graduating from the former Coughlin High School in 2013, McGrane-Zarnoch headed to Mt. St. Vincent College in the Bronx. The school was “very big on service learning,” she said, and she felt encouraged to do something that felt natural, visiting hospitalized children to bring them joy the way she had brought joy to her grandparents.

“I was going on visits, without realizing I was starting a business,” said McGrane-Zarnoch, who founded and became executive director of A Moment of Magic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting with children who are critically or chronically ill.

“So many big emotions come with being in that (hospital) space,” she said. “It can bring so much anxiety and overwhelm … and it’s so clinical and beige.”

A Moment of Magic has chapters at college and universities across the country, with student volunteers determined to inject a bit of color into those beige hospital environments. That could mean visiting young patients dressed as a Disney character or action hero, escorting them to meet a baseball team or maybe bringing them an unusual, repurposed gift.

“We save our old costumes, sanitize them and make them adaptable to wear, like a hospital gown with embellishments, maybe a zipper or buttons for (an intravenous) port,” she said.

The goal of Moments of Magic is “to be able to show up as part of regular care,” McGrane-Zarnoch said, designing playful interaction with youngsters “so they won’t just be a patient. They get to be a kid.”

The organization’s website explains that its volunteers are trained not only how to portray a character but how to “navigate hard conversations with children facing complex medical realities” and also how to follow cues from the child.

“Whether a child is talkative or nonverbal, excited or exhausted, our Magic Makers are trained to honor who they are in that moment, with deep empathy and emotional awareness,” the website explains. “Sometimes that means singing, sometimes it means coloring quietly, and sometimes it means simply sitting beside a child in silence. Whatever they need, we follow their lead.”

A Moment of Magic recently celebrated a milestone, raising $50,000 in one evening at its annual Night of Magic Gala, held in late September on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“Reaching and surpassing our $50,000 goal means so much more than hitting a number,” McGrane-Zarnoch said. “Every dollar raised represents another opportunity to show up for a child and family when they need it most. The generosity we saw at Night of Magic allows us to continue creating moments of joy, connection and hope while expanding the support we can provide to children facing serious illness across the country. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who made this night possible.”

The nonprofit, which began in 2014 with a single hospital visit and a Princess Elsa dress, has to date reached more than 185,000 children through partnerships with hospitals and community organizations nationwide. For information, or to make a donation, see amomentofmagic.org.