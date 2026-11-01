Party helps build ‘true community’ among residents

After a day spent decorating three floors of the Host Inn All Suites, Mercedez Smothers was ready to welcome guests to the Halloween party she organized.

Trophies and medals were ready to be awarded to the winners of games and a costume contest.

An animatronic pumpkin-headed creature looms threateningly over Host Inn All Suites employees Tyrone Davis and Mercedez Smothers shortly before the Halloween party was to begin.

Surrounded by young friends and older volunteers at Friday’s Halloween Party, a smiling Mercedez Smothers, standing second from right in the back row, is ready for an evening of community-building fun at the Host Inn All Suites, Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre.

🔊 Listen to this

“I like being scared!” 9-year-old Leo Hartman said, shortly after arriving at a Halloween party Friday afternoon.

The youngster, who was wearing a black academic robe and striped necktie to portray Cedric from the Harry Potter stories, had come to the right place for some seasonal frights, thanks to the efforts of Mercedez Smothers, assistant general manager at the Host Inn All Suites in Wilkes-Barre.

Aided by co-workers and hotel residents, Smothers had put together a three-story tour that included a hallway full of cobwebs, a plastic axe hanging from a ceiling, and an array of animatronic creatures that spoke and moved quite realistically.

Thanks to the efforts of animatronics expert Rafael Reyes, a tall pirate with a hook in place of one hand and a sword in the other growled such threats as “I’ll cut ye down and swab the deck with your entrails!” The pirate was on the first floor.

Whenever a tour would make its way to the third floor, a pumpkin-headed creature with long, jagged fingers would be waiting to suggest visitors would make “good fertilizer for next year” or some equally pleasant thought.

There were scary clowns, too, including one that fooled a reporter into thinking it was animatronic — until Tyrone Davis, who also works at the Host Inn All Suites, revealed himself to be human.

Davis, incidentally, is growing a white beard that will help him portray Santa in December, when Smothers arranges her annual Christmas party for the children who live at the hotel.

“Halloween and Christmas, they’re my favorites,” she said, noting with enthusiasm that her own costume on Friday, complete with a skull headpiece, was that of a “Haunted Hotel Manager.”

The Host Inn offers long-term suites, and some residents have lived there for months or years, Smothers said. Right now, she counts 20 children among the residents, and she wanted to make sure they had a nice Halloween — so she started organizing and decorating.

“Mercedez is cool,” said resident Virginia Hartman, who was ready to hand out treats at one of several candy stations. “She has bingo, too.”

Smothers also collects coats for a coat giveaway, supplies kids with back-to-school backpacks, and has organized a Sip ‘n Paint event for adult residents.

“This is my second home,” she said, smiling to indicate she doesn’t mind working long hours.

“We are not a conventional hotel at this point,” Smothers’ manager, Lois Graham, wrote in an email. “With the events that Mercedez does for the families and kids, she is building a fun community inside a hotel … a lot of our guests lean on one another as a true community. Mercedez helps to facilitate all of that with the events she holds/hosts.”

The party, which also included games, costume judging and candy, was open to the public as well as to Host Inn residents. As it got underway, Hartman’s three grandchildren were among the first to arrive and each of them dressed as a young witch or wizard from Hogwarts. While 9-year-old Leo was Cedric, his 5-year-old sister, Izabella, was Hermione, and his 11-year-old sister, Serenity, was Draco.

Two of Smothers own children arrived early as well, with her son Jamir, age 9 1/4, sporting a costume that made him appear to have been abducted by an alien. Her 6-year-old daughter, Journni, meanwhile, simply looked cute.