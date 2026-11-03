Planning to assist the Toys for Tots program are, from left, Fred Grove, Shirley Gavlick, Sandi Williams Urzen and Ed Grebeck.

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Swoyersville Kiwanis is working with Rainbow Jewelers, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and the Swoyersville American Legion to assist the Marine Corps Reserve and the Toys for Tots Program.

Toys for Tots collection boxes for new/unwrapped toys are at Rainbow Jewelers on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston, in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall on Hughes Street in Swoyersville, and at the Swoyersville American Legion on Shoemaker Street in Swoyersville.

Boxes will be in place at those locations through Dec. 4. You can just talk to any Kiwanis member for assistance. Any questions, call or text 570-762-1985 or email swoyk1951@comcast.net.