‘The Other Disney,’ a novel by Dr. Bernard Remakus, is flanked by two gold-medal awards it recently won.

Dr. Bernard Remakus grew up playing baseball in Wilkes-Barre, later coaching for Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre and Blue Ridge High School in Susquehanna County. His affection for baseball, as well as for Disney World, both contributed to his prize-winning novel, ‘The Other Disney.’

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Wilkes-Barre native and author Dr. Bernard Leo Remakus’ recent novel “The Other Disney” was awarded two gold medals: a Gold Medal as a Penguin Random House Readers Favorite in the fiction-sports category and a Literary Titan Gold Medal.

“The Other Disney” tells the story of a father who has just lost his job, and a resourceful mother who keep their promise to their son and take him to Walt Disney World to celebrate his tenth birthday. They do so with only enough money to buy food at grocery stores and fill up their truck, but no extra money for hotels, theme parks, or restaurants.

The novel draws heavily on Remakus’ love for and knowledge of baseball — he played for the former Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre, was scouted by the Cincinnati Reds and later coached — as well as his visits to Disney World in Florida.

The physician/author, who now lives in rural Susquehanna County, was pleased to hear from the Penguin Random House Readers Favorite award contest that “The Other Disney” won the Gold Medal in the Fiction – Sports category. The 2026 contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities.

One of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet, the Readers Favorite International Book Award Contest has earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon and Schuster, and HarperCollins, and has received the Best Websites for Authors and Honoring Excellence awards from the Association of Independent Authors.

Previous winners of the contest include New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (“Bruce Almighty”), Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”), and Eriq La Salle (“E.R.,” “Coming to America”).

On the first anniversary of its publication date, Literary Titan announced that “The Other Disney” has also won the Literary Titan Gold Medal, a book award that “honors books that exhibit exceptional storytelling and creativity. The award celebrates novelists who craft compelling narratives, create memorable characters, and weave stories that captivate readers. The recipients are writers who excel in their ability to blend imagination with literary skill, creating worlds that enchant and narratives that linger long after the final page is turned.”

In its first year of publication, “The Other Disney” has received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 117 reviewers on goodreads.com and 60 amazon.com reviewers. The book has received 5-star reviews from 40 published authors.