Planning the spaghetti dinner at Wyoming United Methodist Church are, front row from left, the Rev. Carol Coleman, Calli Berg, Joe Chabala, Jan Winn, Joyce Maloney and Connie Hazleton; second row, Cathirose Perugino, Beth Sands, Sue Dane, Glenna Pocceschi, Michael Hazleton, Keith Hazleton and Mary Masters; and back row, Wayne Heck, Mark Bertocci, Frank Harrison, Gary Masters and Carl Bullock.

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Committee members are planning a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Takeout will be available from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and dine-in will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13 each and include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and homemade dessert. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order tickets. Leave your name, phone number, how many tickets and whether it is takeout or dine-in.