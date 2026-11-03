Committee members are planning a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Takeout will be available from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and dine-in will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13 each and include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and homemade dessert. Call the church office at 570-693-2821 to order tickets. Leave your name, phone number, how many tickets and whether it is takeout or dine-in.
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