Madelyn Powis, Emmerson Gulyas and Alyssa Dabrowski participate in one of six stations that focused on the science of space.

Tabitha Fontenova, Aiden Sweet, and Evan Skrypski work their way through real life space station challenges in a recent science lab.

Sixth-grade students Mia Morgan, Brianna Metrick, and Grace Fox get ready to blast off in the Saint Jude Science Lab.

🔊 Listen to this

Saint Jude School in Mountain Top figuratively transformed its sixth-grade science lab into the International Space Station as a culminating activity for the unit on space and rock, with students taking on the roles of astronauts, engineers, and mission control specialists for a day.

Working in teams, the young scientists rotated through six interactive stations designed to simulate real-life challenges faced by astronaut support on the International Space Station.

Students were put into crews and had to design crew badges, simulate a spacewalk, imitate using a robotic arm, and communicate with mission control.