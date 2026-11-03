Saint Jude School in Mountain Top figuratively transformed its sixth-grade science lab into the International Space Station as a culminating activity for the unit on space and rock, with students taking on the roles of astronauts, engineers, and mission control specialists for a day.
Working in teams, the young scientists rotated through six interactive stations designed to simulate real-life challenges faced by astronaut support on the International Space Station.
Students were put into crews and had to design crew badges, simulate a spacewalk, imitate using a robotic arm, and communicate with mission control.
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