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Many people are aware that screenings exist for certain types of cancer.

Mammograms examine breast tissue for signs of breast cancer, colonoscopies examine the colorectal region for abnormal tissue changes, and prostate-specific antigen tests tell us if we’re at risk for prostate cancer.

But how often do we think about getting screened for lung cancer? Lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed form of cancer for both men and women in the U.S., and it is the leading cause of cancer-related death.

For those who meet criteria based on their age and health history, lung cancer screening is a painless, yearly exam that can detect cancer early, before symptoms become obvious and when the disease is easier to treat.

Lung cancer screenings are non-invasive tests that use low-dose CT scans to take detailed digital images of your lungs. These scans use about 75% less radiation than traditional CT scans. They only take a few minutes, and patients can return to their regular daily activities immediately after the scan. For years, Dr. Matt Facktor, Geisinger’s head of General Thoracic Surgery, has led the development and evaluation of these screening protocols. We now know that when lung cancer is detected in one of these screening programs, the disease is meaningfully less advanced and treatment outcomes more successful.

You are eligible for annual lung cancer screening if you:

• Are between the ages of 50 and 80

• Have a 20-pack-year history of smoking

• Smoke or quit smoking within the last 15 years

Pack-years are calculated by considering how much you smoke per day over the course of 20 years. For example, if you smoke one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years, you have a 20-pack-year history. If you smoke two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years, you also have a 20-pack-year history.

If your doctor determines that you’re eligible for screening, the screening may be covered by your health insurance at no cost to you, but you should always check with your insurance provider before the screening.

Following your scan, your care team will receive results. They’ll review findings with you, answer any questions, and discuss next steps if you need further testing.

If you need treatment, your doctor will create a care plan specific to your needs.

Early symptoms of lung cancer can be subtle, but common signs include:

• Persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks

• Chronic dry or hacking cough

• Hoarseness

• Repeated chest infections that seem harder to clear

• Change in long-standing smoker’s cough

• Coughing up small amounts of blood

• Unexplained weight loss

• Chest discomfort or pain with deep breaths or coughing

• New wheezing

• Mild but ongoing fatigue

• Dull aches in the shoulder or back when you haven’t been active

While smoking isn’t the only factor that contributes to increased lung cancer risk, quitting is an effective way to reduce risk.

Quitting smoking is difficult, and you’re likely to endure a few stops and starts on your journey. Know that bumps along the road are normal, and stay the course.

If you’re struggling to reduce or cease your smoking habit, talk to your doctor. They can help you develop a cessation plan, consider medications and find resources that may help you meet your goal.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.