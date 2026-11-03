The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently hosted a Marian devotion rosary service at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of King’s College, Wilkes-Barre.
Music was led by Ernie Pappa from Ernie Pappa Ministry, and five members of the caravan — Grand Commander Donna Magni, Lady Noble Diane Suchecki, Sir Noble Edward Suchecki, Lady Noble Ruth Yaple and George Yatison, Historiographer — each led a decade of the sorrowful mysteries.
Intentions of the rosary were for special needs families, continued success of the Order and to honor the Order of Alhambra’s patroness: Our Lady of Fatima. Chanted Scriptural mysteries, Fatima prayers and Marian Hymns added to the devotion. The Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain, ended the evening with a blessing of all in attendance.
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