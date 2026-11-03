Members of Alhamar Caravan No. 4 pray the rosary in the Chapel of Christ the King on the campus of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

From left, first row: Grand Scribe Marilyn Krall, the Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan No. 4; Ernie Pappa, John Brzycki, Sentinel of the Tower. Second row: Sir Noble Edward Suchecki, Lady Noble Diane Suchecki, Grand Commander Donna Magni; Sharon Yale, Grand Chamberlain; Ada Magni, SD Region 2, SE; Lady Noble Ruth Yaple; Maureen Roughsedge, Master of the Oasis. Absent from the photo is George Yatison, Historiographer.

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The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, recently hosted a Marian devotion rosary service at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of King’s College, Wilkes-Barre.

Music was led by Ernie Pappa from Ernie Pappa Ministry, and five members of the caravan — Grand Commander Donna Magni, Lady Noble Diane Suchecki, Sir Noble Edward Suchecki, Lady Noble Ruth Yaple and George Yatison, Historiographer — each led a decade of the sorrowful mysteries.

Intentions of the rosary were for special needs families, continued success of the Order and to honor the Order of Alhambra’s patroness: Our Lady of Fatima. Chanted Scriptural mysteries, Fatima prayers and Marian Hymns added to the devotion. The Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain, ended the evening with a blessing of all in attendance.