Storytellers and musicians from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Orchestra combine their efforts at for Once Upon an Orchestra presentations.

🔊 Listen to this

The NEPA Philharmonic will return to the historic Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock for the second time this year at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, with its family program, (CANDLE)LIT Once Upon an Orchestra. This event is free to attend thanks to the sponsorship of the Overlook Estate Foundation.

Designed for children ages 2-6 and their families, (CANDLE)LIT Once Upon an Orchestra introduces young audiences to classical music through storytelling and live orchestral accompaniment. Surrounded by the glow of flameless candles, families will enjoy an immersive experience designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

This performance will include students from the NEPA Philharmonic’s mentoring program, who will participate in bringing the stories to life through narrated readings accompanied by live music.

Tickets are free and available at the door or by calling the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022, ext. 3.