‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet’ has international cast, message

Olena Pechenyuk, left, and Karyna Shatkovskaya are part of the international cast of dancers in ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet.’

Wardrobe mistress Amanda Lineman and dancer Olena Pechenyuk make adjustments to the costume dancer Karyna Shatkovskaya is trying on. Pecheniuk and Shatkovskaya share the role of Clara in ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet.’ which is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Dec. 1 and to the Scranton Cultural Center on Dec. 2.

Wardrobe mistress Amanda Lineman, left, and dancer Olena Pechenyuk, right, discuss a costume that dancer Karyna Shatkovskaya is trying on over her practice clothes.

The Dove of Peace, with two dancers portraying the Dove, is a signature act in ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet!’

Satofumi Yamamoto lifts Yurisa Haruki in a practice studio at the Harris Centre in Luzerne, where the cast of ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet!’ has spent a week preparing for its East Coast tour.

Yurisa Haruki and Satofumi Yamamoto strike a pose during a rehearsal of the Sugar Plum pas de deux as they prepare for ‘Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,’ which is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 1.

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Yurisa Haruki leapt into the arms of her partner and held a graceful pose as he lifted her above his head in a studio at the Joan Harris Centre in Luzerne.

Across the hall, dancers Olena Pechenyuk and Karyna Shatkovskaya consulted wardrobe mistress Amanda Lineman about the colorful costumes they will wear.

And in just about every other room of the Harris Centre earlier this week, preparations were going on for “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,” which will tour the country with stops at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and at the Scranton Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

“It’s been joyous to walk in every day, to see the professional dancers, to hear the music,” instructor Elisabeth Harris said about the international dancers’ week-long use of the local rehearsal space. “I had some of the (young ballet students) come yesterday, to just sit and observe. It’s magical, to see it all unfold.”

Contributing to the magic is a cast of 40 professional dancers who hail from several different countries. That international aspect is especially appropriate, producer Dan Talmi said.

“The spirit of the show is peace and harmony,” Talmi said, noting that this version of “Nutcracker!” features not only the familiar Tchaikovsky score and images of snowflakes and sweets, but a signature Dove of Peace, portrayed by two dancers, each sporting one large wing.

“We’re building bridges between cultures,” Talmi said. “The children who are involved with the show will become aware there’s a wider world out there.”

Children involved with the show include 40 young dancers from Northeast Pennsylvania who auditioned and were selected at the Harris Centre in early September. Representing studios from Bloomsburg, Dansville, Weatherly, Stillwater and Duryea as well as the Harris Centre, the group has been practicing every Saturday, guided by Elisabeth Harris.

They will dance onstage at the Kirby Center on Dec. 1, alongside the adult professionals from “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet.”

“They did really well,” said ballerina Maria Molotsiyam, who conducted the auditions.

This week, she has been rehearsing her roles as the Snow Queen and as what she calls “the main mother” in the party scene, the woman whose daughter, Clara, gets the Nutcracker as a present.

During a rehearsal break, Molotsiyam acted as a translator for Karyna Shatkovskaya, a prima ballerina from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Opera and Ballet Theatre, who is taking part in the two-month “Nutcracker!” tour.

“She feels such happiness in her soul (when she is dancing)” Molotsiyam translated for Shatkovskaya, who toured for five years before her son, Matvey, was born, and also 10 years after.

“The baby would sleep in the corner, and she would dance,” Molotsiyam said, explaining how quickly Shatkovskaya combined motherhood with a return to dancing.

Shatkovskaya shares the role of Clara, the girl who receives the gift of a Nutcracker doll, with Olena Pechenyuk, a prima ballerina from the Dnipro Opera and Ballet Theatre, also in Ukraine. Pechenyuk also is a mom, to a 15-year-old named Daniel, and she also has been dancing for decades.

“Sometimes you’re so tired, and you think, ‘This is enough.’ But then you have a two-day break and your body wants to move again. It will cry out to you, ‘I want to move. Let me dance,’ ” said Pechenyuk, who doesn’t want to think about leaving “the beautiful world of ballet.”

Both of the dancers’ sons are safely out of Ukraine, one with his father in Bucharest; the other with grandparents in Montenegro.

While the dancers have been rehearsing for “Nutcracker!” up to seven hours a day, a team of wardrobe workers also has been busy getting the costumes in shape for the performances.

“They are so well made, they last for years,” said wardrobe mistress Amanda Lineman, who was surrounded by racks of tutus, a pile of shoes on the floor, and several helpers who were working on sewing machines as well as sewing by hand.

The ballet dancers has been staying at Genetti’s Hotel in downtown Wilkes-Barre this past week as they prepare to embark on a tour that will include Washington D.C., New York City, Albany, Easton and other cities as well as Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

There is an East Coast tour and a West Coast tour for the show, and each tour has three dancers sharing each of the principal roles, Dan Talmi said. “It’s very demanding work,” he said. “And we want to reduce the chance of injuries.”

Talmi’s father, Akiva Talmi, who is executive producer of the ballet, is pleased to be returning to Wilkes-Barre 40 years after he helped arrange the entertainment for the grand opening of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in September 1986.

The American Ballet Theatre’s Cynthia Gregory was part of that performance.

“First Lady Nancy Reagan served as our honorary chairperson,” Akiva Talmi reminisced in an email. “And local icon Albert Boscov sponsored the event, even flying us in on his private plane.”