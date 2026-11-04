Preparing for Fashion for a Cure are, front row, from left, coordinator Sherri O’Donnell, Jacelyn Ramos, Saylor Colosimo, Adalyn Espinosa, Reilley Groody and Gia Pikitus. Back row: Anna Sosar, Lyla Lamasko and Bella Duran. Also participating will be Grayson Perna, Rafe Cimino, Olivia Chamness, Mikey Sosar, Renee Sosar, Ryan Sosar, Taryn Leonard and Kailyn McCollum.

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For the 10th year in a row, the American Cancer Society Telethon – Greater Hazleton will feature “Fashion For A Cure.” This part of the annual telethon is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts.

“Our models will wear outfits that they themselves chose, something that they feel best represents their style,” fashion show coordinator Sherri O’Donnell said. “This family segment has grown each year and we welcome anyone who would like to participate as a new model next year to contact me.”

“In this segment, individuals and families choose to model in honor of or in memory of someone they know who has had to deal with cancer. It makes the effort something extra special to them when they are taking the time to show their care and concern for someone who has had to fight this disease,” she continued.

“We sincerely appreciate all of our models who chose to be a part of the show,” telethon chair Jane Dougherty said. “It really makes me happy to see someone teaching our young people that it’s important to take the time and take the opportunity to help others.”

Telethon pledges can be made by calling 570-459-1212. Donations can also be made through the website acsmove.org/hazletontelethon.