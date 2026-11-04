The Luzerne County Historical Society will unveil plans for a new museum, research library and community center at the former St. Cecilia’s Church in Exeter during a free public event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The presentation, “A New Chapter for the Luzerne County Historical Society,” will be held at Wyoming Masonic Lodge No. 468, 821 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Founded in 1858, the society says it is Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society. It operates a museum, the Bishop Memorial Library & Archives and historic properties throughout the Wyoming Valley.
No RSVP is required, and parking will be available on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.
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