Luzerne County Community College will host the Luzerne County Regional College Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Campus Center, Building 14, on its Nanticoke campus.
Representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, postsecondary technical schools and branches of the armed forces will be available to speak with prospective college students and their parents about educational opportunities, admissions requirements and potential career pathways.
“With representatives from more than 60 institutions and the armed forces participating, students can learn about their options, ask questions and take an important step toward planning their futures,” said Ed Hennigan, assistant director of admissions and college fair chair at Luzerne County Community College.
For information, contact the LCCC admissions office at 570-740-0399 or email ehennigan@luzerne.edu.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.