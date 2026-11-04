From left: Holly K. Pilcavage, vice president of enrollment, student success and institutional advancement; Laura Kapalka, director of financial aid; Russ Bigusm, vice president of academic affairs; Krista Nice, admissions recruiter; Adam Blannard, dean of enrollment; Samantha Patterson, dean of student success and engagement; Edward Hennigan, assistant director of admissions and college fair chair; John Yudichak, president; and James Domzalski, director of admissions.

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Luzerne County Community College will host the Luzerne County Regional College Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Thursday , Nov. 5, in the Campus Center, Building 14, on its Nanticoke campus.

Representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, postsecondary technical schools and branches of the armed forces will be available to speak with prospective college students and their parents about educational opportunities, admissions requirements and potential career pathways.

“With representatives from more than 60 institutions and the armed forces participating, students can learn about their options, ask questions and take an important step toward planning their futures,” said Ed Hennigan, assistant director of admissions and college fair chair at Luzerne County Community College.

For information, contact the LCCC admissions office at 570-740-0399 or email ehennigan@luzerne.edu.