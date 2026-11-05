The finished product is ready to serve after you chill it.

Here are the main ingredients for Chilled Marinated Cauliflower — carrots, red onion, some herbs and a head of cauliflower, broken into ‘flowerettes.’

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Pondering how best to use a lovely medium-sized cauliflower I’d brought home from the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market last week, I reached for my vintage copy of Mollie Katzen’s “Enchanted Broccoli Forest” cookbook and found a recipe for a Chilled Marinated Cauliflower salad.

It seemed so easy, and I figured that cup of carrots in the mix would make it pleasingly colorful.

It was quite easy to make, and it seems like an ideal dish to take to a potluck dinner, or maybe even to contribute to a Thanksgiving table.

My taste testers at home liked it well enough, but nobody raved about it. And I think we all would have enjoyed it more if I had followed my instincts.

When I first read the recipe and saw that it called for 3/4 cup of olive oil, my instincts hollered, “Too much oil! A quarter cup would be enough!” Then I reconsidered, thought about how olive oil is a good fat, and decided to follow the recipe.

When I read that red onion was in the mix, my instincts yelled again. “Red onions have such a sharp bite! Just use that half a yellow onion that’s sitting on the counter.”

Then I reconsidered, thought about how the red onion would add more color to the dish, and went to the store to buy one so I could follow the recipe.

The result? I felt like the salad was drenched in too much olive oil (yes, too much of a good thing) and that the onions were a little too hot for me and would be way too hot for my mom. So I fished most of the pieces out of her serving before I took it to her.

I should have followed my instincts. Even the cookbook author would agree. As I was paging through the book, I came across something I’d never noticed before. At the back of the book, near the index, Mollie Katzen had written some “Improvisation Notes” encouraging home cooks to be unafraid to change recipes.

Quite often I do. Aren’t I the queen of “Let’s use whole wheat instead of white flour?” Don’t I blithely swap one kind of nut for another?

Next time, I won’t hesitate to change a recipe. But in case the original runs closer to your tastes, here it is, from the vintage “Enchanted Broccoli Forest” cookbook.

Chilled Marinated Cauliflower

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 medium-sized cloves of crushed garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1 medium (6-7 inch diameter) cauliflower, broken into bite-sized flowerettes

1/2 cup minced red onion

1/2 cup freshly minced parsley

2 to 3 fresh basil leaves, minced

1 packed cup coarsely grated carrot

In a large saucepan, combine the first eight ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer about 15 minutes, until the cauliflower is tender.

Transfer to a serving bowl and chill.

Just before serving, add the last four ingredients. Mix well.