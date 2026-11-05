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BACK MOUNTAIN

Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Takeout begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner includes roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. For information, call 570-675-3859.

Bingo: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, will hold bingo on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23. No reservation is needed. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Welsh Cookie Bake Sale: Trucksville United Methodist Church will sell Welsh cookies, with pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Fellowship Hall, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville. Cookies are $7 a dozen and must be preordered by Wednesday, Nov. 11. To order, email Amy35mm@yahoo.com or call or text Amy Sadvary at 570-855-9988.

Grief Support Group: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. This support group is ongoing and not time limited. For more information contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.

GriefShare, “Surviving the Holidays”: Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, will host a free seminar at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 for people who are facing the holidays after the death of a loved one. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and finding comfort and strength. Please register online at griefshare.org/holidays. For more information, call the church office at 570-696-0399 or email info@crosscreekcc.org.

Holiday Bazaar Sale: The Dallas Eastern Star Building Association will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the association hall on Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. The sale will feature vendors, and lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Vendor space is still available; to reserve a spot, call Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 or email diannec@ptd.net. A vendor application is also available on the Dallas Chapter Eastern Star Building Association Facebook page.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold a bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Regular games pay $100 in cash, and the specials pay $200, $200 and $600. Turkeys will also be given away for Thanksgiving. Food will be for sale throughout the evening. Tickets are available from any Zara member or by calling 570-472-5352.

Craft Fair: The Communion of Saints Parish Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the parish center of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 237 William St., Pittston. Lunch will be available for purchase, and there will be up to 30 vendors. For vendor applications, email craftypattiecf@gmail.com.

Twilight Cash Bingo: Corpus Christi Parish will hold a Twilight Cash Bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 601 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes 15 regular games with $150 cash prizes. Five special games are $5 each or $20 for a book of five, with prizes of $500, $500, $750, $1,000 and $1,000. Reserved seating is available, and food will be for sale. For tickets and seating reservations, call 570-654-2753.

Roast Beef Dinner, Pierogi Sale: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, is taking orders for takeout roast beef dinners, to be picked up from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the church hall. Dinners are $16. The church is also taking orders for frozen potato-cheese and farmer’s cheese pierogi, $12 a dozen, which can be saved for a traditional Christmas Eve supper. A limited number of extra dinners and other food items may be available the day of the event, but preordering is recommended. To order by Friday, Nov. 6, call the order line at 570-654-5349 or Mike at 570-704-6520 and leave your choices, name and callback number. Payment is by cash or check at pickup. The church is a short distance north of the bridge in Pittston.

Veterans Program: The Wyoming Area School District invites veterans to a performance of the play “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Secondary Center. A luncheon will follow at noon, followed by a program. The RSVP deadline has passed. Reach out to Mary Kraynak with questions at 570-655-3733, ext. 2333, during school hours, or email Maureen Pikas at mpikas@wyomingarea.org.

St. David’s Society: The Saint David’s Society will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Cris Nics, corner of Barney and Horton streets, Wilkes-Barre. Joy Ondrea will Preside. Current and new members are welcome.

Book Sale: Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the John Cosgrove Center, Rear 47 Broad St., Pittston. Hardcovers are $2, trade books $1, and small paperbacks and children’s books 50 cents. From 2 to 2:30 p.m., shoppers can fill a bag with remaining books for $5. Proceeds benefit the library’s children’s programs. Donations of books in good condition will be accepted from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Textbooks, encyclopedias, magazines, cookbooks, DVDs and CDs will not be accepted. Children’s books are especially needed.

A Night at the Races: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, will host A Night at the Races on Saturday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the first of 10 races begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must be 18 or older. Horses can be sponsored for $10 each, and each winning horse pays $50. Sponsors don’t need to attend to win. The evening will also include instant bingo, basket raffles and trivia. Pizza, porketta sandwiches, hot dogs, pasta with broccoli, wimpies, soda, coffee and cookies will be for sale. The event is BYOB, and attendees 21 and older will receive a free beer. Donated raffle baskets and gift cards are welcome. To sponsor a horse, name it or reserve a group table, call Andrea Lafoca at 570-466-4227. Proceeds benefit the church. For information, visit stmichaelsbyzantine.com/night-at-races.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2 will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the firehouse, 70 East Third St., with handmade crafts, baked goods, candy, wooden toys, candles and more. Spooky Spoon and Mystic Kitchen food trucks will, along with an ice cream truck. Santa will be available for photo opportunities. Any adult attending the fair with 2 other adults will receive a raffle ticket. Also, the week before the fair, firefighter ducks with tags will be hidden throughout neighboring towns. Adults who find and bring the ducks and tags will receive a prize. Clues will appear on Facebook.

Christmas Parties: Tickets are on sale for the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Christmas parties Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the post, 401 Main St., Dupont. Tickets are $30. For tickets, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Turkey Fest: Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will host a takeout turkey dinner, with pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the school hall at West Chestnut and North River streets, Wilkes-Barre. Dinners are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Reservations are strongly encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Walk-ins are welcome. Nonperishable food items will be collected for a local pantry.

Veterans Picnic Lunch: The Hanover Township Lions Club will treat local veterans to a free picnic lunch from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Crossroads, 693 Carey Ave., Hanover Township, across from Burger King. All veterans are welcome. To reserve a spot, call 570-262-7108. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 14.

Autumn Fling Bingo: Mary’s Ministry at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish will host its annual bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, in Conlan Hall, North Maple Avenue, Kingston. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include 15 regular games. Extra cards, specials, raffles and refreshments are sold separately. Games are worth $100 or more. Players younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, visit stignatiuspa.com or call the rectory at 570-288-6446.

Piggie Dinner: Knights of Columbus Council 3987 (Luzerne) will hold a piggie dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. The meal includes two piggies (stuffed cabbage rolls), roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, rye bread, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $16 and may be bought at the door or from any Knights of Columbus member. Eat-in and takeout are available. For information, contact Michael Stretanski at 570-817-3430.

Audubon Field Trip: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a field trip at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Avondale Hill, Plymouth Township, in search of sparrows and birds of prey. Contact Jeff Stratford at jeffrey.stratford@wilkes.edu for details.

Turkey Bingo: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, will hold a turkey bingo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Doors open at noon. The grand prize is a 55-inch smart TV, and other prizes include gift cards, cash and turkeys. Refreshments include lazy pierogi, haluski, hamburgers, sliders, wimpies, taco dip and chips, grilled hot dogs, tater tots, desserts and beverages. There will also be a 50-50 raffle, gift baskets and pull tabs. Prepaid reservations are $25; call 570-899-1704. Admission at the door is $30.

Champagne Brunch: The Friedman Jewish Community Center will hold its inaugural Champagne Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the center, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston, honoring David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation. Proceeds benefit the center’s programs and services. Tickets are $125, and a nonprofit discount is available. For reservations, visit friedmanjcc.org.

Audubon Virtual Program: The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society will hold a virtual program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Mary Lemerise will present on native and invasive plants, deer foraging, and also the concept of Homegrown National Park, which was established by entomologist Dr. Doug Tallamy. Zoom link provided at gwvas.org under “Events”.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a veterans brunch in memory of Army Pvt. Stephen Giza Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The brunch is free for veterans and $20 for guests. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. Reservations are due by Friday, Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

Alternative Christmas Craft Fair: The Christian Education Committee of First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will hold a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Families can make wreaths with fresh greens and buy handmade crafts from local artisans and fair-trade crafts from around the world. Tables are available to local crafters for a small fee. For information, call Pam at 570-824-2478 or email pam@fpc-wb.org.

A Swetland Family Christmas: The Luzerne County Historical Society (LCHS) will welcome visitors to experience Christmas in the 1860s during A Swetland Family Christmas, 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6, at the historic Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming. With seasonal activities for families, Santa Claus, period-inspired crafts and the warmth of a fire. Admission is $10 for LCHS members, $15 for nonmembers, $5 for children. Reservations are not required. Tickets may be purchased at the door or on the historical society website.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Christmas Bazaar and Food Sale: St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral will hold its Christmas bazaar and food sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Friday’s menu includes pierogi, cabbage and noodles, clam chowder, and macaroni and cheese. Saturday’s menu adds Italian wedding soup, cabbage rolls, city chicken, kielbasa sandwiches and more. Vendors and crafters will be on the upper level, along with homemade baked goods and bread, kolachi, a basket raffle, gift card calendars and Jingle, Jingle Jackpot tickets. Food and kolachi (nut, poppy seed, lekvar and apricot rolls) will be sold first come, first served; no orders will be taken. For information, call the rectory at 570-876-0730.

Turkey Bingo: St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 700 Oak St., Taylor, will host its annual turkey bingo Sunday, Nov. 15, in the church hall. Doors open at noon, and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5, and extra cards are $3. There will be a money raffle, a basket raffle and a bake sale. Food and refreshments will be available.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Nature Trivia Night: Members of the public are invited to bring a team of up to six friends and join the North Branch Land Trust for an evening of challenging their nature knowledge for a chance to win prizes. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at American Legion Post 781, Mountain Top. This event is free and open to all ages.

Mountain Top Social Club: The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The meeting scheduled for Nov. 24 has been canceled. The Christmas party will be held Dec. 2. Tickets are still available for Sight and Sound Theatres’ “Jonah,” on June 6, 2027. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, Trip Coordinator 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, President 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.

NANTICOKE AREA

Fall Bingo: The Newport Township women’s activity group will host a fall bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Glen Lyon American Legion, 64 Newport St. Doors open at noon, and games begin at 1 p.m. A homemade bake sale and raffle table will be available.

Christmas Sale: Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Sale in its church hall, 210 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5. Gently used Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, decor, toys, books, jewelry, clothing, tablecloths, shoes, furniture and more will be for sale. Refreshments for sale include pierogi cooked or frozen, clam chowder, wimpies and more. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Dec. 5 drawing. For information, call 570-256-7883.

PLYMOUTH

Potato-Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato-cheese pierogi for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in front of the church. To order, call 570-690-5411. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Retro Jam (Get Your Groove On): This fundraising event to benefit the Music Box Players will feature hits of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, presented by disc jockey Pat Marranca. Pizza, snacks and a cash bar will be offered. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Admission is $10 at door.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: Swoyersville Kiwanis will host a breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School cafeteria, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, waffles, SOS (creamed chipped beef on toast), toast, coffee, juice and desserts. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 10. In honor of Veterans Day, veterans eat free. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member, at the door or by calling or texting 570-762-1985. Students who need community service hours and would like to help can call or text Kathy at the same number.

WARRIOR RUN

Gift Card Bingo: Warrior Run Volunteer Fire Company, 316 Academy St., Warrior Run, will hold its annual gift card bingo Sunday, Nov. 22, with $5,000 in gift card prizes. Doors open at 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be available. For tickets or information, call 570-407-0416.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP

Nut and fruit roll sale: St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Township, will make nut, poppy, apricot and prune rolls for the Christmas holiday. Cost of each roll is $15. To order please call Bob at 570-951-1171. Baking days will be Nov. 29-30. Pickup date will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

WYOMING COUNTY

“Megan Leavey”: The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will show free screenings of the biographical movie at 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The 2017 film tells the true story of Marine Cpl. Megan Leavey, who forms an extraordinary bond with her military working dog, Rex. Tickets are available at www.dietrichtheater.com or at the ticket booth.

Roast Beef Dinner: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, next to the Centermoreland Store. Dine-in and takeout will be available. The menu includes roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert. Another dinner will be held in December, and the next one after that is Jan. 27.

REUNIONS

Coughlin High School Class of 1959: The class will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Leggio’s Restaurant, Route 315, Wilkes-Barre. Class members, their spouses and members of the Coughlin classes of 1958 and 1960 are welcome. Those planning to attend should call Fran at 570-261-4121.

Crestwood High School Gen X Alumni: This group will have a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Broadway Tavern, Mountain Top. There will be a cash bar. Open to any Gen X graduates. For additional information, see the Crestwood School District Alumni page on Facebook.