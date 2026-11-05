BACK MOUNTAIN
Roast Beef Dinner: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, will offer a dine-in roast beef dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Takeout begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and will be sold at the door only. The dinner includes roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. For information, call 570-675-3859.
Bingo: Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, will hold bingo on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23. No reservation is needed. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Thankful Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold a bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $25. Regular games pay $100 in cash, and the specials pay $200, $200 and $600. Turkeys will also be given away for Thanksgiving. Food will be for sale throughout the evening. Tickets are available from any Zara member or by calling 570-472-5352.
Craft Fair: The Communion of Saints Parish Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the parish center of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 237 William St., Pittston. Lunch will be available for purchase, and there will be up to 30 vendors. For vendor applications, email craftypattiecf@gmail.com.
Twilight Cash Bingo: Corpus Christi Parish will hold a Twilight Cash Bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 601 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes 15 regular games with $150 cash prizes. Five special games are $5 each or $20 for a book of five, with prizes of $500, $500, $750, $1,000 and $1,000. Reserved seating is available, and food will be for sale. For tickets and seating reservations, call 570-654-2753.
Roast Beef Dinner, Pierogi Sale: St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, is taking orders for takeout roast beef dinners, to be picked up from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the church hall. Dinners are $16. The church is also taking orders for frozen potato-cheese and farmer’s cheese pierogi, $12 a dozen, which can be saved for a traditional Christmas Eve supper. A limited number of extra dinners and other food items may be available the day of the event, but preordering is recommended. To order by Friday, Nov. 6, call the order line at 570-654-5349 or Mike at 570-704-6520 and leave your choices, name and callback number. Payment is by cash or check at pickup. The church is a short distance north of the bridge in Pittston.
Veterans Program: The Wyoming Area School District invites veterans to a performance of the play “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Secondary Center. A luncheon will follow at noon, followed by a program. The RSVP deadline has passed. Reach out to Mary Kraynak with questions at 570-655-3733, ext. 2333, during school hours, or email Maureen Pikas at mpikas@wyomingarea.org.
St. David’s Society: The Saint David’s Society will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Cris Nics, corner of Barney and Horton streets, Wilkes-Barre. Joy Ondrea will Preside. Current and new members are welcome.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2 will host a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the firehouse, 70 East Third St., with handmade crafts, baked goods, candy, wooden toys, candles and more. Spooky Spoon and Mystic Kitchen food trucks will, along with an ice cream truck. Santa will be available for photo opportunities. Any adult attending the fair with 2 other adults will receive a raffle ticket. Also, the week before the fair, firefighter ducks with tags will be hidden throughout neighboring towns. Adults who find and bring the ducks and tags will receive a prize. Clues will appear on Facebook.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
Turkey Fest: Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will host a takeout turkey dinner, with pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the school hall at West Chestnut and North River streets, Wilkes-Barre. Dinners are $16 for adults and $10 for children. Reservations are strongly encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Walk-ins are welcome. Nonperishable food items will be collected for a local pantry.
Veterans Picnic Lunch: The Hanover Township Lions Club will treat local veterans to a free picnic lunch from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Crossroads, 693 Carey Ave., Hanover Township, across from Burger King. All veterans are welcome. To reserve a spot, call 570-262-7108. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 14.
Autumn Fling Bingo: Mary’s Ministry at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish will host its annual bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, in Conlan Hall, North Maple Avenue, Kingston. Doors open at 11:45 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include 15 regular games. Extra cards, specials, raffles and refreshments are sold separately. Games are worth $100 or more. Players younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, visit stignatiuspa.com or call the rectory at 570-288-6446.
MOUNTAIN TOP
Nature Trivia Night: Members of the public are invited to bring a team of up to six friends and join the North Branch Land Trust for an evening of challenging their nature knowledge for a chance to win prizes. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at American Legion Post 781, Mountain Top. This event is free and open to all ages.
Mountain Top Social Club: The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. The meeting scheduled for Nov. 24 has been canceled. The Christmas party will be held Dec. 2. Tickets are still available for Sight and Sound Theatres’ “Jonah,” on June 6, 2027. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, Trip Coordinator 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, President 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed until further notice.
NANTICOKE AREA
Fall Bingo: The Newport Township women’s activity group will host a fall bingo Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Glen Lyon American Legion, 64 Newport St. Doors open at noon, and games begin at 1 p.m. A homemade bake sale and raffle table will be available.
SWOYERSVILLE
Retro Jam (Get Your Groove On): This fundraising event to benefit the Music Box Players will feature hits of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, presented by disc jockey Pat Marranca. Pizza, snacks and a cash bar will be offered. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Admission is $10 at door.
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