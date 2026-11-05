The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association recently presented more than 60 piano students in recitals held at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts at Wilkes University, with each performer receiving silver and gold medals.
Students qualified by auditioning their piano solos and taking a written theory test. Anne Manganiello and David Meehan judged the auditions.
Narda Sperrazza served as chairperson for the Sutton Festival in September, with Andrea Bogusko as chairperson for the Recitals in October.
NEPMTA members whose students performed include Charisse Baldoria, Andrea Bogusko, Sheila Butkiewicz, Roxanne Condel, Alana Cross, Harvey Feldman, Louis A. Jablowski, Judith Miller, Michele Millington, Diane Shuleski, Narda Sperrazza and Peter Uritz.
The state event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will take place during a day-long series of recitals at Elizabethtown College Nov. 7.
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