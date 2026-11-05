Also performing during the recent recital were, seated on bench, from left, Maverick Fabbri, Hannah Loscombe and Evelyn Hiller. First row: Maya Murgai, Maggie McGeer, Julian Susek, Cameron Gilligan, Jack Winters, Maggie Schillinger and Noah Tashlyk. Second row: Madalyn Detweiler, Brendan Jones, Kira McCoy, Catia Guanoquiza, Nicholas Riviello, Joseph Ziegler, Michael Tracy, Sudipto Sarker, David Hiller and Adam Heller. Third row: Abigail Dominick, Maddox Weinberger, Lillie Nealon, Angela Chen, Amanda Chen, Doris Chen, Dylan Mlaker, Matthew Shemo and Sarah O’Donnell. Also performing were John Fedor, Natalie Fedor, Aberdeen Lowe and Larisa Yarczower.

Students who performed at Wilkes University’s Darte Center include, front row, from left, Shreeya Parikh, Alexis Stec, Gwen Johns, Samuel Frank, Lucas Bulla, Myra Patel, Paxton Bunnell, Noah Storm, Zara Patel, Lucas Voica, Eli DeMarco, Isabella Jones and Lucas Zheng. Second row: Eric Gee, Aryana Bhatti, Lexi Cazaubon and Katherine Dreier. Third row: Richard Qian, Julien Lacroix, Anay Bhatti, Daria Clarke, Alex Ferik, Joseph Kopko, Sabian Bunnell and Grayson Bunnell. Also performing was Krish Bajaj.

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The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association recently presented more than 60 piano students in recitals held at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts at Wilkes University, with each performer receiving silver and gold medals.

Students qualified by auditioning their piano solos and taking a written theory test. Anne Manganiello and David Meehan judged the auditions.

Narda Sperrazza served as chairperson for the Sutton Festival in September, with Andrea Bogusko as chairperson for the Recitals in October.

NEPMTA members whose students performed include Charisse Baldoria, Andrea Bogusko, Sheila Butkiewicz, Roxanne Condel, Alana Cross, Harvey Feldman, Louis A. Jablowski, Judith Miller, Michele Millington, Diane Shuleski, Narda Sperrazza and Peter Uritz.

The state event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association will take place during a day-long series of recitals at Elizabethtown College Nov. 7.