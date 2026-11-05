The Nanticoke Fire Department recently visited the Kennedy Early Childhood Center in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District. Firefighter Chandler Prymowicz talked with students about having two ways out of a room, making an exit plan, smoke alarms, crawling under smoke, calling 911, and stop, drop and roll. Firefighters put on their protective gear so the children could see and hear what a firefighter looks and sounds like up close. Students also visited the “Smokehouse,” where they practiced walking, crawling and climbing out of a simulated house fire. Front row, from left: Kaleb Curry, Sariah Tullis, Roxanne Yarnall, Aubreign Thrash and Cassidy Otway. Second row: Aria Lehman, Jaxson Evans, Maddilynn Papadoplos, Jaxson Kehr, Tesla Hummel, Noah Vanderhoff, Peyton Harris and Adalynn Brooks. Third row, firefighters and staff: Mark Boncal, Justin Gildea, Andy Kopco, Greg Grzymski, Jessica Mudzik, Chandler Prymowicz, Kevin Kopco, Hahn the fire dog, Dave Wojciechowicz and Jimmy Hoffman.
Staff Report
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