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Diamonds to the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, its staff and the hundreds of poll workers who made Tuesday’s midterm a quiet day and quiet is exactly what an election day should be. County officials reported no major issues. Even the one hiccup, a false alarm that forced Kingston Ward 6 to keep voting open late, was handled calmly and fairly. Voters remember 2022, when a paper shortage sent people home without voting and made the county a national cautionary tale. Since then, election officials have worked to rebuild trust one election at a time. This week showed that work is paying off. Running an election well rarely makes headlines, so we’ll say it here: thank you.

Coal to the thousands of Luzerne County residents who sat this one out. We just talked about the good from the election; now it’s time for the bad. Unofficial turnout came in at 53.18%, down from the 2022 midterm. That’s in a year when the region had one of the country’s most closely watched congressional races and control of the state legislature was on the ballot. Nearly half of eligible voters let the other half decide for them. We know why: busy schedules, campaign fatigue and the feeling that one vote doesn’t matter. But Northeastern Pennsylvania races are routinely decided by slim margins. Next year it’s municipal elections, and those elections directly affect schools, municipal decisions, and more. Mark your calendars now.

Diamonds to St. Nicholas-St. Mary School Principal Jason Tribbet, who made a deal and kept it. Tribbet promised the school’s first-graders he would kiss a farm animal if they read 100 books in one month. The class has about 10 students, so that works out to roughly 10 books each, and they did it. On Wednesday morning, with nearly the whole student body of about 270 watching on the playground, Tribbet planted one on Barrett, a 7-month-old steer brought in by The Lands at Hillside Farms. The original plan called for a pig, but the farm staff suggested a calmer animal. (Tribbet’s review: “He has nice soft fur.”) It’s a silly moment, and that’s the point. Kids learn that reading pays off, and they learn that when an adult gives his word, he keeps it, even when it means puckering up for a steer. First-grade teacher Kaitlin Stewart reports the students are already talking about a worm-eating challenge if they hit 200 books. Principal Tribbet, consider yourself warned.

Coal with a heavy heart, to the end of an era in Wyoming. Crews demolished the Victory Pig Pizza & Barbecue building this week. This coal isn’t aimed at anyone. Businesses close, buildings change hands, and progress takes its toll. But Victory Pig was more than a place to eat. For some, it was where their family went after every game; for others, it was that pizza they looked forward to when they were back in the area visiting their parents; and for others, it was a name to bring up when debating favorite pizza places in the area. Watching it come down felt like losing a piece of the valley’s identity. We hope whatever comes next on that site earns the same affection. And we hope someone, somewhere, still has the one-of-a-kind barbecue sauce pizza recipe.