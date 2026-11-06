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A. Pickett Construction held its second annual Charity Clay Shoot on Sept. 11 at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays in Springville, raising more than $15,000 for Patriots Cove.

Patriots Cove is a nonprofit that supports veterans, first responders and their caregivers as they transition and heal after their service.

Because the event fell on Sept. 11, American flags were displayed throughout the day in tribute to veterans, including flags sponsored by loved ones in honor or memory of those who served.

Presenting sponsors were Keystone Structural Group, Joyce Electric and BHW Construction Consultation Services.

The third annual Charity Clay Shoot is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, 2027, at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays. For information about Patriots Cove, visit patriotscove.org.