Fourth-graders bring saints to life for All Saints’ Day
St. Martin of Tours was a Roman soldier who cut his cloak in half to share it with a beggar.
St. Patrick forgave the pirates who kidnapped him when he was a teenager, and after he escaped and grew up, he returned to their land to teach them about God.
St. Alena of Belgium defied her pagan parents by secretly becoming a Christian.
St. Ava gave up her life as a princess to become a nun.
St. Joan of Arc led the French army into battle during the Hundred Years’ War because she believed God wanted her to.
Those are just a few of the stories fourth-grade students at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre shared on Thursday morning, during a Mass where parents, grandparents and schoolmates joined them in celebrating All Saints’ Day.
The fourth graders dressed up as their favorite saints, too, with veils and robes and, in a few cases, sandals, which gave them the look of people who might have lived in medieval Europe, or even biblical times.
But that doesn’t mean all saints lived long ago, or that all of them are famous, St. Nicholas – St. Mary pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy said in his homily.
“On All Saints’ Day we also remember all the saints … maybe saints who were right here in our church, saints that lived with us, maybe our fathers or mothers or grandmothers or grandfathers, people who lived the word of Jesus in quiet, ordinary ways, who did the best they could to love God and their neighbor.”
On Thursday morning, Verespy thanked the children’s parents and grandparents for helping put together costumes, pointing out it’s usually not as easy as reaching into a closet.
Among the props and costume pieces that helped the youngsters share the story of the saints, Ruby Le dressed as the Blessed Mother and carried a doll to represent the baby Jesus. C.J. Tigue as St. Patrick wore a bishop’s mitre, or ceremonial hat; Reagan Grant as St. Joan of Arc wore what looked like chain mail; and Gabe Klinges as St. Michael the Archangel wore what looked like shiny armor.
As for Hannah Dougherty, she sported a black beard on her chin to give her a masculine look as St. Paul.
“I like his presentation,” she told a reporter after the Mass, explaining why she chose that saint.
Does that mean she likes the letters he wrote? And the legend about him falling off his horse on the road to Damascus? Hannah gave a thumbs up and nodded.
Aliza Zawatsky, meanwhile, dressed as St. Grace and carried a plastic axe to remind people that the saint had been beheaded because of her religious beliefs. “She had a lot of faith and courage,” Aliza said.
Other students who said their chosen saints had been martyred included Grier Malacari, who said St. Victoria had been stabbed, Reagan Grant, who said Joan of Arc was burned at the stake, and Olivia Gorski, who said St. Olivia had been killed at age 15, but she wasn’t sure how.
Teachers from grades 4A and 4B, Mollie McDermott and Diane Bojarcik, helped the students prepare their All Saints’ Day presentation, an annual tradition at St. Nicholas – St. Mary School since Mrs. McDermott’s mother, retired teacher Mary Alice Endler, established it many years ago.
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