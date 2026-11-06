Shown from left are Israel J. Speakes as Mal Beineke, Cassidy Regina Dotzel as Alice Beineke and Dallas Fernandes as Lucas Beineke.

Shown from left are James Louiso as Mal Beineke, Bianca Murphy as Alice Beineke and Dallas Fernandes as Lucas Beineke.

Shown from left are: Benjamin Gruden as Gomez Addams, Lyla Atie as Morticia Addams, Lilah Hilal as Wednesday Addams, Dacyn Kortez as Pugsley Addams, Nash Underhill as Uncle Fester, Sabrina Sickler as Grandma Addams and Joseph Potechko as Lurch.

Shown from left are Benjamin Gruden as Gomez Addams, McKenna Claudio Batista as Morticia Addams, Lily Davis as Wednesday Addams, Dacyn Kortez as Pugsley Addams, Nash Underhill as Uncle Fester, Gianna DeVeiga as Grandma Addams and Joseph Potechko as Lurch.

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The Wolfpack Players will present “Addams Family, A Musical Comedy” Nov. 19-22 at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains.

The musical features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Show dates are 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday , Nov. 19-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for high school students and younger.

All tickets are reserved, and advance reservations are recommended to save time at the door. Day-of-show tickets are cash only.

To purchase tickets and view more show information, including cast bios, visit our.show/wolfpack-addamsfamily.