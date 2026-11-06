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“Wicker”

Starring: Olivia Colman, Peter Dinklage, Alexander Skarsgard

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10

The surprise word-of-mouth oddball romantic flick of the year follows a homely village outcast fisherwoman, played by beloved English Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Roses,” TV’s “The Bear”), who doesn’t believe in the value of love.

Cast aside and ostracized for most of her adult life, the lonely fisherwoman hires the local talented basket weaver, played by Peter Dinklage (“Roofman,” “She Came to Me”), to weave a potential husband for her, seeking acceptance and community from those who have laughed her off.

The creation, and hubby in question, played by the 6’4” tall drink of water Alexander Skarsgard (“Pillion,” “Infinity Pool”), has eyes only for his main squeeze. Naturally, trouble arises in the sleepy village, as the bored townsfolk come up with false narratives and jealous plots to fit their own convenience. Sounds like they themselves are donning some red hats, wink.

“Wicker” is based on a book, and although it is unconventional, it also is unique and extremely sensual. It begs the question: how does one have a spouse who is made of wood and able to tolerate splinters? I place my hand on a wooden banister, and I am later prodding my fingertips with a sterile metal tool to remove the foreign object in agony.

Full disclosure, Colman could place a black garbage bag over herself, and I would be fully enthralled to watch. There is very little that this lady could do wrong in my bright blue eyes.

With that being said, if you have an appetite for something a bit unusually sweet and darkly humorous, this may just satisfy your BBC addiction altogether.

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Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.