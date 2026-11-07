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Hasn’t every genealogist had this experience?

You’re looking for an ancestor in an American town – maybe one right here in Wyoming Valley. But the home address number doesn’t match up with what is on the street today. There is no “139 East Elm.” In fact, there isn’t even an East Elm.

Or maybe the number makes sense, but you find that the postal address is in a different town from the one you’ve seen in old directories or newspaper stories.

Perhaps the old document tacked a “North” to the street address, but the address you are looking at today has a “West” for the prefix.

No one is trying to fool you.

There is generally a perfectly good explanation for what you’re facing. That is because street names and numbers can be changed over the years. for various reasons. In fact, streets and numbers can disappear entirely.

However, straightening out this situation will take some historical digging. Here are some principles to keep in mind when you feel stymied in your search for an ancestor’s home.

Community mergers: There were community mergers galore in the early 20th century. All of them produced duplicate street names.

In the 1920s the borough of Dorranceton merged with its more populous neighbor Kingston. Since they both had some street names in common, it was necessary to change some of those names. So, overnight people got different addresses. Some street names with directional prefixes also had to get new ones.

The bottom line was that a lot of people went to bed in one town and with an accustomed street address but awoke in a new town with a new address.

The biggest merger of the 20th century locally came in the same era when the boroughs of Parsons and Miners Mills voted to join the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Once again, street names had to change to avoid duplication and get all the directional prefixes straight.

Urban Redevelopment: A massive federal urban redevelopment program in the 1960s and 1970s changed the face of numerous Wyoming Valley communities. The downtown area of Wilkes-Barre was especially impacted.

Some streets disappeared entirely, or only one side was demolished and repurposed. In some cases, entirely new streets were created and named.

Numbering changes: Before the mid-20th century, Wilkes-Barre standardized its building numbering system, setting a policy for where numbering should start. So, many addresses changed overnight.

Construction projects: There were earlier redevelopment programs. Wilkes-Barre removed an entire neighborhood to build the South Street Bridge in the 1920s. Kingston widened Market Street in the 1930s, a project that impacted many buildings.

Of course there were other instances of redevelopment in other local towns – too many, in fact, to go into here.

So, what is a genealogist who can’t find an address to do?

The answer is that you’ve got to know the community where your ancestors lived – its history, its organization today. That is a tall order, and what it comes down to is that you need to contact local libraries, historical societies and – when they are available – official town historians, such as some states have, for information on historic maps.

There is another source of information. Some states, including Pennsylvania, have collections of the mega-helpful Sanborn Fire Insurance maps from the 1800s and early 1900s at a central location, such as the state university library, and they can be online.

No, your ancestors’ home addresses didn’t vanish into thin air. They’re findable if you know where to look.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.