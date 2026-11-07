<p>Sophia Ramos and Ava Capparell carve their pumpkin as part of the third grade Halloween festivities at St. Jude School.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Sophia Ramos and Ava Capparell carve their pumpkin as part of the third grade Halloween festivities at St. Jude School.

Submitted Photo
<p>Liliana Skuba takes a bite out of St. Jude Trunk or Treat!</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Liliana Skuba takes a bite out of St. Jude Trunk or Treat!

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<p>Fifth graders Ella Kucuk, Eva Orloski, Emma Guarnieri, Addison Jastremsky, Luciana Shulde and Mila Kucuk smile during SJS Trunk or Treat.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Fifth graders Ella Kucuk, Eva Orloski, Emma Guarnieri, Addison Jastremsky, Luciana Shulde and Mila Kucuk smile during SJS Trunk or Treat.

Submitted Photo
<p>Prim Stahl and Avery Hudak fill up their treat bags.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Prim Stahl and Avery Hudak fill up their treat bags.

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<p>Ella Carone and Natalie Schlude “must-ask” you to have a Happy Halloween.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Ella Carone and Natalie Schlude “must-ask” you to have a Happy Halloween.

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<p>Milena Makuta, Elise Carone and Isabelle Smith enjoy the SJS Trunk or Treat.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Milena Makuta, Elise Carone and Isabelle Smith enjoy the SJS Trunk or Treat.

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<p>Cruella and her puppies smile for the camera. From left: Katie Schlude, Ava Geiger and 8th Grade Science teacher Marilyn Baran.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Cruella and her puppies smile for the camera. From left: Katie Schlude, Ava Geiger and 8th Grade Science teacher Marilyn Baran.

Submitted Photo

The St. Jude School community recently came together on for their annual Trunk or Treat celebration. With more than 29 trunks, the students were treated to a day of festive fun.

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