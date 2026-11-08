The Wyoming Valley Veterans Parade kicked off last year following a rainstorm, but the impressive gathering of military men and women was still something to marvel at.

Various veterans, business, and charitable organizations will participate in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m. from Kingston Corners to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

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For most of my life, I looked forward to the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Wilkes-Barre more than any other.

I am Irish, loved to drink beer and enjoyed dressing up in green.

Now, I’m still Irish, but sober and married to a military veteran.

I still love Saint Patrick’s Day, but the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade is now top on my parade list.

Maybe it’s because I see more clearly the sacrifices our veterans made for us. The stories feel more personal and real, compared to those my grandfather told me as a child about his service in Italy during World War II.

I take Veterans Day more seriously as a sober adult, and as such the parade is a huge priority this weekend (although, thank you to my friends Jen and Justin for hosting a fabulous Friendsgiving celebration on Friday night; it was an incredible gathering of friends and gratefulness at their beautiful home).

I hope you’ll join me today for the Veterans Day Parade beginning near Kingston Corners and processing across the Market Street Bridge to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It starts at 2 p.m.

The theme is “Celebrate the 250 Years of Defending America’s Freedom.”

Former WYOU-TV personality David DeCosmo is the honorary master of ceremonies.

While it poured rain before the parade last year, I still had a wonderful time standing on Public Square watching veterans from various branches march, along with businesses, children’s groups and other organizations.

A little rain didn’t stop the Wyoming Valley community from coming out to pay respect.

After all, parades bring communities together in the streets to visibly say “thank you” to veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication to protecting our country.

They give civilians, children, and marching bands the chance to walk alongside or cheer for aging and younger veterans alike, passing down the memory of military service.

I know many of those men and women experienced much worse conditions than we did with some raindrops on the parade trail.

I also love that places like Cork Bar & Restaurant honor our veterans in various ways.

For instance, Cork Bar & Restaurant on Madison Street in Wilkes-Barre will serve free turkey dinners to veterans between 3 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Reservations are required.

I’m sure there are many other businesses doing something special for our veterans.

We can’t thank them enough for their service to their country. The least we can do is honor them at a parade.

Thank you, veterans.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.