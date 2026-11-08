🔊 Listen to this

Founded in 2016 by parents who understood firsthand the challenges of raising a child with special needs, Brighter Journeys was built on a simple but powerful belief: every individual deserves the opportunity to live a fuller, more meaningful life, and every family deserves support along the way.

Serving individuals and families throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, Brighter Journeys provides essential resources through its GEM Fund program. The program helps families obtain equipment, supplies, and services that insurance or disability benefits may not cover, or that remain financially out of reach. From adaptive equipment, wheelchairs, and safety fencing to therapeutic services and other quality-of-life resources, each grant addresses a family’s unique needs.

Since 2017, Brighter Journeys has distributed over $500,000 in resource grants. Behind every grant is more than an item or service; it represents greater independence, increased safety, new opportunities, financial relief, and hope for families navigating often overwhelming circumstances.

Brighter Journeys was founded by Lisa Urbanski and Bernice Sando, whose personal experiences inspired them to help other families facing similar challenges. Lisa, who continued leading the organization through her own cancer journey, passed away in September 2025. Her compassion, determination, and unwavering commitment remain at the heart of the organization.

Today, as the organization moves forward under Kathy Bufalino’s leadership, alongside Lisa’s family, the Board of Directors, volunteers, and supporters, that mission remains stronger than ever: Beyond financial assistance, the organization connects families with resources, shares information through its comprehensive Resource Guide, offers support navigating complex systems, and hosts inclusive community activities that bring families together. Its annual Special Needs Egg Hunt and Annual Gala Celebration create opportunities for connection, belonging, and joy.

The work of Brighter Journeys is made possible through the generosity of foundations, businesses, individual donors, and community members who recognize that even a single resource can make a tremendous difference in someone’s life.

At its heart, Brighter Journeys is about more than grants. It is about listening to families, recognizing their challenges, celebrating their loved ones, and helping them discover possibilities that once seemed out of reach.

Through every family supported and every barrier overcome, Brighter Journeys continues to honor its founding vision: no family should have to navigate the journey alone

Those interested in supporting Brighter Journeys and its mission are encouraged to visit www.brighterjourneys.net/donate to learn more and make a donation.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzernefoundation.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™