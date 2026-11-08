The character Angel will make her debut appearance in a Disney on Ice show, joining her friend Stitch.

Canadian-born skater Kirstie Nelson will skate the role of Belle, who will appear with her prince in the Disney on Ice show ‘Spotlight Magic!’

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will welcome audience members to a ‘red carpet’ event in the Disney on Ice show ‘Spotlight Magic!’ which is coming to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in January.

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Kirstie Nelson gave up competitive skating to work on her degree in chemical engineering, but she couldn’t stay away from the ice entirely.

She skated for fun and coached while she was a student at the University of Alberta. Later, while working as an engineer in Edmonton, she decided to apply for Disney on Ice and often visited “the rink down the road” to spend her lunch break training.

Her hard work paid off, and if you attend the Disney on Ice show “Spotlight Magic!” when it comes to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Jan. 7-10, you’ll likely see her gliding across the ice as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” or twirling while suspended in the air as a “Spotlight Girl.”

“I feel so lucky to have my dream job,” said Nelson, who appreciates not only the skating part of her career but the opportunity to travel that comes with it.

“I’ve been fascinated with Paris and the Eiffel Tower since I was young and each time I visit, it’s just as magical as the first time,” she said. “Some of my favorite countries I’ve been to are South Africa, Japan and New Zealand. My husband (Alex Rugato, stage manager for the show) proposed to me in Margaret River, Australia, so that will always hold a special place in my heart, too.”

Touring with Disney has also taken her to some of the world’s coffee growing regions.

“Their coffee is phenomenal in Brazil and Colombia,” she said during a telephone interview. “I visited a coffee farm, learned the process of making coffee, got to sample a bunch of different beans. I never knew I liked coffee without cream and sugar until then.

One of her most memorable trips came about after Disney on Ice had finished a tour of Asia. She flew with a friend to Nepal and undertook a rugged, 12-day trek to Everest Base Camp and back down to their starting point.

“It was such a physical challenge, as you’re going higher and higher,” she said. “The guide we were with carried oxygen just in case (we might need it), but luckily we were OK. We were hiking on average 6 to 8 hours a day. It was so cool. The scenery changed every single day. You were never bored.”

Not one to sit still, Nelson enjoys running and, as a certified yoga instructor, leads classes for her colleagues.

And of course there’s the skating, which Nelson describes as “getting paid to do what I love.”

“I’m part of the opening production number, a really cool black and white number where we’re all pushing crates around and setting up for a red carpet event,” she said of the show, where Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy welcome audiences to a “red carpet.”

Later in the show she’ll be “one of the Spotlight Girls,” wearing a harness attached to a crane that suspends her “probably a good 20 feet” above the ice, where she’ll do “different spins and turns and flips. There’s a spotlight on us. It creates a dazzling effect.”

The show will be a skating debut for a few new characters, Nelson said, including Angel from “Lilo and Stitch,” and Gary De’Snake and Gazelle who will join Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from “Zootopia 2.”

Other Disney folks who will appear in the show include characters from “Tangled,” “Toy Story,” “Moana” and “Monsters Inc.” One number will concentrate on villains, such as the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula.

Musical numbers will include “Pumpin’ Up the Party” from “Hannah Montana,” “A Night to Remember” from “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” and “Good to be Bad” from “Descendants 3” along with such classics as “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” and “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast”.

“We’re very excited to bring this show to everybody across the country,” Nelson said. “We’d love to have everybody come out to see us.”

Show times are 7 p.m. on Jan. 7; 7 p.m. Jan. 8; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Jan. 9; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, 25 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the box office.