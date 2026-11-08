The foreward to the play script says Tom Flannery’s “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli” is dedicated to all veterans and first responders.

Bob Shlesinger of the Scranton Public Theater will present ‘The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli’ at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Misericordia University and again at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lackawanna College. The public is invited to the free performances.

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If you’ve ever heard the name Gino Merli, perhaps you know the late veteran received a Medal of Honor for his service during World War II, when he single-handedly wiped out as many as 50 German soldiers near Sars La Bruyere, Belgium.

But did you know Pfc. Gino Merli from Lackawanna County resisted being called a hero?

And that he always felt a kind of regret, thinking about children who lost their fathers and mothers who lost their sons when those German soldiers lost their lives?

Did you know that, surrounded by the enemy before he reached his machine gun, Merli pretended to be dead? That he didn’t move, even when an enemy soldier stabbed him with a bayonet in the lower back? That he somehow drew the strength to endure that pain from the thought that the crucified Jesus Christ had been pierced by a spear?

These are just a few tidbits you’ll learn from “The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli,” a one-person play, written by Scranton area playwright Tom Flannery and produced by Scranton Public Theatre Inc.

Scranton Public Theatre founder Bob Shlesinger — who, at 76, is close to the age at which Gino Merli died — produced the play and will appear as the title character in several upcoming performances. The public is welcome to attend a showing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Misericordia University’s Lemmond Theater as well as a showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Lackawanna College. There is no admission charge.

The show has been seen by more than 65,000 school students since 2007, Shlesinger said, and he’ll soon add to that number with performances at Wyoming Area and Dallas Area school districts on Nov. 10.

The first performance was at the Anthracite Heritage Museum, Shlesinger said, explaining he had invited Merli’s family to view the show.

“I wasn’t going to do it without their approval,” Shlesinger said. The family approved the 50-minute performance, which depicts Merli as a retired man reflecting on his life as he answers questions from a biographer.

Merli was 19 years old when the dramatic events of Sept. 4, 1944, unfolded, and he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman on June 15, 1945. He also received two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, the Battle of the Bulge medal, and the Humanitarian Award of the Chapel of Four Chaplains for his actions during World War II.

In civilian life, Merli worked as an adjudication officer for the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Plains Township. In 2002, the Veterans Center in Scranton was named for him. In 1984, he traveled to the Normandy beaches with NBC anchorman and author Tom Brokaw, who mentioned him in his book “The Greatest Generation.” Gino Merli and his wife, Mary, raised three children: Geno, Phil and Maria.