Plus, you can meet the animals

Ponies are celebrities of sorts at The Blooming Barn, where they occasionally like to check out the inside of the barn.

By the end of October, such winter items such as a snowman and a cardinal began to appear at The Blooming Barn.

Stasia Depiero, owner of The Blooming Barn at 304 Broadway Road, Hunlock Creek, shows off a display of new merchandise. There are 99 artisans and crafters who bring their wares to display and sell in her vintage barn.

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“I really love what I do,” Stasia Depiero said as she led the way through rooms filled with handcrafted items at The Blooming Barn. “Ninety-nine different artisans have their work here.”

From hand-painted wine glasses and sterling silver jewelry to adult sweaters and children’s playclothes, to pottery and candles and soap, the vintage barn is filled with what seem to be infinitely many shopping possibilities.

There are even pieces of furniture, some of which Depiero’s husband, Frank, has refinished.

The inventory changes frequently here, Depiero said, and “it’s a perfect place” to do your holiday shopping.

If you like animals, perhaps you’ll enjoy visiting with Depiero’s two dogs — an Australian Shepherd named Tinkerbell and a mix named Buttercup. The premises are also home to goats, chickens, rabbits, and two ponies named Sprinkles and Taco.

“It’s a regular petting zoo,” Depiero said, admitting with a laugh that one of the little horses recently walked from the barnyard into the barn-turned-shop.

If you like rustic, old-fashioned places, you’ll no doubt admire the traditional design of the barn, which dates back to 1940, and appreciate the warmth from a wood-burning stove on the first floor.

If you time your visit for autumn, you’ll likely enjoy the sight of flaming foliage as you make your way to 304 Broadway, Hunlock Creek.

But the place is enjoyable in all seasons and all kinds of weather, Depiero said, as a sudden rainstorm began pouring on a recent Friday afternoon. “I love the sound of rain on the roof,” she said with a smile. “It’s so cozy.”

In recent days, the artisans who bring their work to The Blooming Barn have been transitioning from fall items to winter items. “We’re busy every day,” Depiero said.

That busyness will only increase on Nov. 14-15, when Depiero is looking forward to Christmas in the Creek. That event, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, invites visitors to stop by any of nine businesses in the Hunlock Creek area and pick up a card that they can take to all the businesses to get it stamped and then enter a raffle for prizes.

Other upcoming events at The Blooming Barn include “A Day With Kelly,” an opportunity to watch a jewelry artist in action on Nov. 21, a felting workshop on Nov. 28; a wreath-making class on Dec. 5; and a visit with Santa Dec. 12-13.